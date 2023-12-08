Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Denim, flip flops and karaoke as Roos remember Kristy Orton

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Orton (left) with husband Jarrod and daughters Olivia, Bella and Madison. Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club will celebrate Kristy on Saturday.
Kristy Orton (left) with husband Jarrod and daughters Olivia, Bella and Madison. Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club will celebrate Kristy on Saturday.

SCROLL through the on-field historical records of the Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club and you won't find the name Kristy Orton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.