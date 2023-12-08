Denim, flip flops and karaoke as Roos remember Kristy Orton

SCROLL through the on-field historical records of the Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club and you won't find the name Kristy Orton.
She never played a game for the Roos.
But Kristy's support for the club over more than 20 years was immense, barely missing a game her husband Jarrod played.
Admittedly, while she may not have loved the game of cricket, she loved the Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club and the Roos loved her.
It's why her sudden death earlier this year hit so hard at the Roos and why the club is on Saturday celebrating Kristy with a "Ladies Day" event at Dower Park from 3.30pm coinciding with Kangaroo Flat's first XI game against Sandhurst.
"I met Kristy in 2000 and for as long as I was with her she would be down here at the club every week watching and supporting me," Jarrod said this week.
"Throughout her time at the club she created an awesome group of friends, not just with the blokes I play with, but their partners like Belinda Burns, Julie Smith and Heidi Friswell... they are friendships for life.
"Kristy just loved the people that were here at the club and was always wanting to be around the place.
"She never really liked the game of cricket - to be honest, she actually hated the game itself - but she did begin to enjoy it when the Big Bash started.
"But even though she never really loved the game, she always enjoyed coming down to support not just myself, but the whole club.
"Her favourite event each year was the $1000 draw. She'd get down here with all the girls, sit under a marquee out on the oval, have some drinks and just relax and enjoy everyone's company."
The dress code for Saturday's Ladies Day is typical Kristy - denim and flip flops - with the afternoon event to be followed by a function Kristy would have loved: Karaoke Night from 7pm.
"Back to the $1000 draw day, the girls would always end up inside late in the day and get themselves in a bit of trouble for singing and dancing on the tables," Jarrod said.
"They'd have everyone telling them to get down, but she loved getting up and having a sing. As for the dress code for the day, Kristy lived in her thongs and denim, so that's a nice tribute to her.
As for the dress code for the day, Kristy lived in her thongs and denim, so that's a nice tribute to her- Jarrod Orton
"She had such an infectious laugh and smile and having been around the club for so long, she loved watching all the young players come through... that was special to her.
"I received my life membership at the club earlier this year and was ready to pull the pin after last season; Kristy was extremely proud of that and said I needed to have one more season.
"So that's the only reason I'm still playing this year - to go that one more season in her honour."
Of the hundreds of games Kristy watched over more than 20 years supporting Kangaroo Flat, what would be her final one was the Roos' first XI grand final win over Strathdale-Maristians in March this year at the QEO.
"If you watch the Frogbox replay of that game she is one of the first people running onto the oval to get out to the boys after the game and help them celebrate," Jarrod said.
"Me and the girls [daughters Olivia, Bella and Madison] have watched that a few times because that was such a good day for us all watching the club win a flag and being able to help celebrate."
That drought-breaking grand final win for the Roos was on Saturday, March 25.
However, just under two months later on Saturday, May 13, aged 44 Kristy passed away after suffering a bleed on the brain the previous night.
Kristy - who married Jarrod in August of 2002 - died in the Intensive Care Unit at Bendigo Health.
Jarrod will be forever grateful for the care and support the ICU staff provided Kristy and her family through that devastating day and this weekend is an opportunity to say thankyou, with funds from the Ladies Day and Karaoke Night being donated to the Bendigo ICU.
"I just can't speak highly enough of all the staff at the ICU... the compassion and care they showed was absolutely genuine and there was no request we made throughout that day that was too big or small," Jarrod said.
"They accommodated us with any request and I will always be thankful for that.
"I remember it was a beautiful day of sunshine and there was a beautiful view out the window.
"The beds in the ICU are big and have so much connected to them and I asked that when it was time to turn the life support off could they move the bed so she could be looking out the window at the beautiful view of sunshine.
"I thought that might have been a request too far, but the staff were more than happy to do what was needed to be done so we could all spend our last bit of time together with Kristy bathed in sunlight.
"I can not praise the ICU staff more for what they did that day, which is why when the cricket club asked me where they would like the funds from this weekend to go to it was an easy decision to nominate the Bendigo ICU.
"Anything we can do to make the ICU nurses lives that little bit easier... whether it's something small like a coffee machine or a painting on the wall or another piece of equipment, we just want to be able to make their life a little bit easier because they do it so tough seeing what they see every day.
"Kristy spent 23 years at the club as a passionate supporter and it's amazing to think the club will honour a non-player in this way this weekend. Me, the girls and our entire family are incredibly thankful."
Saturday's Ladies Day and Karaoke Night at Dower Park will feature a silent auction and raffle. Tickets for the Ladies Day cost $30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.