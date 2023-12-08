Vicious dogs needed to watch out on the streets of 1960's Bendigo: some paperboys came armed with firecrackers, says former Bendigo Advertiser paperboy Glenn Madden, reflecting on his old job as part of the Addy's 170th anniversary celebrations.
Such was the tension between boys and the particularly nasty canines, like the three legged blue heeler that would charge out, barking and snarling, and scare the daylights out of an unsuspecting youngster on a frozen winter's morning in View Street, Bendigo.
I spent my teens riding bikes around Bendigo during the golden age of the paperboy, when half-frozen kids would crawl out of bed before daybreak and find their way over to a now-long-gone newsagency across the road from the QEO.
So did my brothers, Garry, Paul and Chris.
We would arrive in the pre-dawn gloom to find an old ute filled with Bendigo Advertisers - and Melbourne papers fresh off the train - where we'd count, fold and pack them into a canvas bag hanging from our bike's frame.
We'd pack them so high we'd have to lean to the side as we rode, bow-legged, with our heavy loads.
It wasn't always graceful. Paul's bike fell on him one morning as he tried to push his fully-laden bike up View Street, forcing him to restack all his newspapers in its saddlebags. Such were the challenges faced by the morning paperboy.
It was a tough life for the morning paperboy, especially in winter.
You couldn't feel your fingertips. You were often soaked by rain. We'd get so cold we'd have chilblains on our fingers and ears - itchy, swollen, painful lumps we might only ward off with balaclavas and gloves.
We would arrive in the pre-dawn gloom to find an old ute filled with Bendigo Advertisers.- Glenn Madden
Paul came up with this idea of filling his handlebars with boiling water and putting corks in the ends in order to keep his hands warm.
We'd be on the paper run for an hour, usually. Then it was home for breakfast, a change into our school uniforms and ride out to Kangaroo Flat Technical School.
We were pretty fit.
We also became pretty inventive. Garry came up with this idea of giving each customer a personally addressed Christmas card with a "greeting from the morning paperboy".
That was a great success and resulted in a big increase in Christmas tips.
It was a hard job for $4 or $5 a week but it gave us spending money for the picture theatre or the occasional fish and chip feed.
Paul managed to save up thirty pounds, which he figured made him pretty wealthy, all things considered. It wasn't just that he could buy his own clothes and the like. He felt like it took some strain off the household budget.
There were other little perks, too.
You might even have the good fortune of running into a delivery driver from Roy Raggett's bakery, who'd give you a free Boston bun to help with that last part of your run.
We'd sometimes sell papers at the QEO during footy matches. Footy spectators gave generous tips.
When I look back at that whole time, I can see how being a paperboy shaped all four of us. We built a good work ethic, and learnt to appreciate the value of money.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.