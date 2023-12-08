Free Christmas with reindeers, elves, movies in the mall for families

A range of free activities for the whole family is set to take over Hargreaves Mall in Bendigo for the summer holidays.
The City of Greater Bendigo is putting on the free entertainment to help ease the cost of living pressures on families this Christmas.
A reindeer show, elves, face painting, live music, markets and Christmas movies on the big screen make up the busy program.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf was on hand on December 8 to launch the holiday activities, saying there was something for children of all ages.
"It's good when council can do free things (for the community)," Cr Metcalf said.
"We've put on Christmas carols for free and bands in the park and it's just easier for families to do something when it doesn't cost anything."
Cr Metcalf said council's school holiday activities in the mall saw a strong turnout and positive feedback.
The mayor also encouraged people to support local businesses while they were out and about enjoying the Christmas activities.
The Christmas entertainment kicks into gear on Saturday, December 16 with a 'Reindeer Show' featuring Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and friends with photo opportunities around Santa's sleigh.
The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and a second show will be held on Saturday, December 23.
The Christmas Elves from Connected Circus will be in the mall from Wednesday, December 20 to Friday, December 22, painting faces, playing games, and wrapping presents from 11am to 2pm.
There's a Christmas Colouring and Live Art Demo on December 18 and December 19 from 11am to 2pm.
The Moonlight Market will hold its last market for the year on Saturday, December 9 from 3pm to 8pm before returning in 2024 on Saturday, January 27.
Christmas movies on the big screen include:
Music in the Mall over the next three months will showcase a variety of talented local artists with a range of activities including safe archery, slot car racing, roller disco, Zorb Ball and an International LEGO Day pop up exhibition.
Please be aware that planned activations are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled at short notice.
To keep up to date with Hargreaves Mall activities, visit: https://www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/whatson/hive-of-activity-in-hargreaves-mall
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.