Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Good News

Free Christmas with reindeers, elves, movies in the mall for families

DC
By David Chapman
December 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and friends from Connected Circus launch the Christmas/summer holiday program in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by David Chapman
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and friends from Connected Circus launch the Christmas/summer holiday program in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by David Chapman

A range of free activities for the whole family is set to take over Hargreaves Mall in Bendigo for the summer holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.