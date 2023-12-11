Discover your change of preference options at La Trobe University Advertising Feature

The change of preference period is a short window where students can make any changes to their list of preferred university courses. Picture supplied

With this week's release of the 2024 ATAR results, the change of preference period has now moved to the top of many students' to-do lists.

And as is the case this time every year, Year 12s have a lot to consider.



Whether they received a higher or lower ATAR than they expected, or if they just want to make sure they're making the right choice, the change of preference period is a short window where they can make any changes to their list of preferred university courses.

During this period, it's important for students to remember that while ATARs are important, they won't define their whole life - even if their ATAR result wasn't what they'd hoped for.



At La Trobe, students who have received a lower ATAR than they expected have plenty of options.

La Trobe's online Pathways Finder Tool helps students explore alternative entry options, such as using diplomas, associate degrees and bachelor's degrees with a lower ATAR requirement as a stepping-stone.



That way, that they can still reach their dream degree and career goals.

Some students will have received an ATAR result that's higher than they expected, which is always welcome news to receive.



La Trobe offers a range of double degrees that not only help students combine their passions and build a unique skillset, but can also more than double their opportunities.

If students are anxious or unsure about courses or the change of preference process, then chatting to an expert to understand the many options available to them will go a long way to putting them at ease.



La Trobe has launched a Support Hub, the one-stop place to take away the stress of change of preference.

Students, parents and carers have options to call, live chat and submit a question to our study advisors.



One-on-one consultations are also available at all campuses in Bundoora, Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga, Mildura and Shepparton.

Whatever their ATAR result, there are opportunities for this year's graduating class at La Trobe University - discover yours!