'Students are the priority': critics slam 'unfair' school funding model

Scott Prasser's article, 'Regional schools funding review ignored,' (Bendigo Advertiser, December 6, 2023, page 11 ) shines a light yet again on the refusal of Victorian governments to fairly fund all schools.
Prasser wrote of the "independent, expert body given oversight of federal school funding."
Among other criticism this board found there was " a lack of transparency in how funding was distributed across school systems, vital data was withheld by the states, and key funding measures were based on out-of-date information."
So some Education Department personnel did not cooperate with this "review" and did not fully assist in clarifying the situation.
Prasser pointed out that "only independent, non-systemic schools receive exactly what the funding model stipulates."
Students in the state system and the Catholic systems were not as fortunate. This refusal to offer a fair distribution of resources to all school students has been an ongoing curse on Victorian Education for too long.
It is about time that all politicians actually made all their students a priority and did something to improve their educational live.
I'm very disappointed that the Bendigo Advertiser article about the blockade of the Thales factory has had all comments removed. Why?
All were simply pointing out the fallacy of the claim that Thales is making weapons being used in Gaza. The products coming out of the Bendigo factory are protected vehicles: Bushmasters and Hawkeis. Neither are going to Gaza/Israel.
A large number of Bushmasters have been sent to Ukraine as ambulances. They aren't 'weapons'. Far from it. Vehicles to stop innocent Ukrainians being killed by Russian aggression.
Claims Australia aims to be a clever country lack credibility.
Parents need to be concerned about the alarming on-going decline in educational standards, evidenced by our ranking in national and international tests.
Some years ago I wrote to the Addy concerned about the state of education in Australia suggesting improvement ideas. The starting point, revision of the curriculum.
A recent " Learning First" research paper highlighted the complete failure to look at the problems within the Australian Curriculum - the heart of what our children study.
Benchmarked against the best countries, particularly in science, our curriculum comes up narrow and shallow; core subjects weakened. Class room discipline and teaching methods are also a concern.
Resistance to evidenced based research is notorious. It took decades for phonics to be accepted as the method of teaching children reading. Australia could also adapt and adopt techniques that work in high performing countries.
There seems no political accountability for school performance. State governments duck their responsibilities. The politics of education is about keeping the institutional stakeholders including bureaucrats, professional groups and teacher unions happy; students and standards trail well behind.
Where is the political will to remedy the glaring faults and restore Australia's education system to a world class standard?
I am very disappointed about this decision to trial e-scooters (devices) in Bendigo.
I have lived in various locations in Australia over the past few years and have witnessed and read about the complaints of others about the majority of the uses of e-scooters riders, especially those that use the hire e-scooter.
At least in Victoria they are not legal to be used on the footpath, however some do. Recently I was in Arnold Street , not far from the hospital and I was confronted by two young adults riding e-scooters along the footpath.
I advised them that this was not legal to ride an e-scooter on the footpath and they swore at me and stated that they would please themselves where they ride.
This is not the first I have observed this behaviour of a e-scooter riders in Bendigo and obviously they were were not the e-scooter that can hired.
I believe when this trial commences these Joy Riders who hire an e-scooter will cause absolute bedlam in Bendigo and you will be getting complaints.
The police will have to deal with a lot of new problems, caused by the council allowing these devices in Bendigo, dumping anywhere when their ride is finished (middle of footpath, over entrances to shops, over driveways, etc).
Previously I lived in Brisbane when this epidemic first started. There has been numerous problems and complaints with the use of e-scooters.
Paris (France) has banned them due to numerous complaints and accidents. I read an article on e-scooters in England where they are referred to as Silent Killing Machines (reason: riders standing and when they hit a object, the user has a fall and their head hits the ground first).
Surely our hospital and medical people , police has enough pressure to look after our citizens without allowing these devices in Bendigo.
When perusing the Melbourne Media there is often derogative comments about the use of e-scooters and I can't believe how the council has approved this.
There is a silent majority out there and I know there a lot of unhappy people out there who do not want these devices on our roads or footpaths.
We recently received a letter from City of Greater Bendigo in relation to parking in our street (Burn St, Golden Square near the oval).
When football games are on, we cannot park outside our house and even struggle to get out of the driveway when vehicles are parked opposite.
They asked us to comment on their "suggestions" except not one of them included resident permits or resident only parking.
How many other Bendigo residents are subject to such imposition? I'm betting that none of the current councillors are.
We are not asking for much, just the same rights as any other rate paying citizen.
So how about you issue us with resident parking rights instead of trying to raise revenue from us?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.