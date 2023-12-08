Bendigo Strikers fixture released, Thwaites joins coaching staff

Bendigo netball fans mark down Wednesday, March 6, in your calendar.
That is the day the Bendigo Strikers will play their history-making first game in the Victorian Netball League.
The VNL draw was released on Friday, with the newly-formed Strikers to play the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne in round one.
The Strikers first game on their home court at Red Energy Arena is in round eight on Sunday, April 28, against Boroondara Express.
The Strikers will play two other home games in Bendigo for the season - Sunday, May 19, against Geelong Cougars and Sunday, July 2, against the Southern Saints.
They also have one game in Ballarat against the Geelong Cougars on June 30.
The club's remaining 18 matches in the 22-round season will be at the State Netball Centre.
"Our planning is well underway for the 2024 season, but the release of the draw now makes it all real for us," Strikers president Melinda Keighran said.
"We are thrilled to be one of the three new teams in the league and are so thankful for the support we have received already.
"There has been lots of work, on and off the court, to date and plenty more to come to ensure we are fully prepared for the season.
"Our first home game on Sunday the 28th of April is set to be huge. We are very excited to be hosting three state league games in Bendigo at Red Energy Arena and we are hoping the netball community gets involved."
The Strikers have added world-class talent to their coaching staff.
Bendigo-born former Australian Diamonds goal shooter Caitlin Thwaites has joined the club as a specialist shooting coach.
"We are privileged to have Caitlin on board, she will be a real asset in the development of our goal end,'' Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton said.
"We are thrilled with the calibre of people we have involved with the playing group, and I encourage the netball community to become a real part of what we are bringing together. "
The Strikers have their final training session prior to Christmas this Saturday at Red Energy Arena and are inviting the public to an open training session.
"It has been exciting to bring the team together, to start training and building our team connection this side of Christmas,'' Brereton said.
"The girls have been fantastic in their commitment, and we are in a really strong position to ramp up our program after Christmas."
The training session runs from 11am-12.30pm on courts six, seven and eight and Thwaites will be in attendance.
"We would love to see all interested people come along on Saturday and watch the region's best netballers put through their paces and have the opportunity for a meet and greet afterwards," Brereton said.
The club's Christmas lunch will be held after training at the Red Energy Arena bistro. Bookings are essential via the bistro.
ROUND 1 - March 6
v Southern Saints
ROUND 2 - March 13
v Gippsland Stars
ROUND 3 - March 20
v City West Falcons
ROUND 4 - March 27
v North East Blaze
ROUND 5 - April 3
v Peninsula Waves
ROUND 6 - April 10
v Casey Demons
ROUND 7 - April 17
v Western Warriors
ROUND 8 - April 28
v Boroondara Express (in Bendigo)
ROUND 9 - May 1
v Melbourne Uni Lightning
ROUND 10 - May 8
v Hawks Netball
ROUND 11 - May 15
v North East Blaze
ROUND 12 - May 19
v Geelong Cougars (in Bendigo)
ROUND 13 - May 22
v Gippsland Stars
ROUND 14 - June 2
v Southern Saints (in Bendigo)
ROUND 15 - June 5
v Hawks Netball
ROUND 16 - June 12
v City West Falcons
ROUND 17 - June 19
v Casey Demons
ROUND 18 - June 26
v Western Warriors
ROUND 19 - June 30
v Geelong Cougars (in Ballarat)
ROUND 20 - July 3
v Boroondara Express
ROUND 21 - July 10
v Peninsula Waves
ROUND 22 - July 17
v Melbourne Uni Lightning
SEMI-FINALS - July 24
PRELIMINARY FINAL - JULY 31
GRAND FINAL - AUGUST 7
