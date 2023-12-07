Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Late Power surge not enough to shut down Bendigo in T20 clash

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:17pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo captain James Ryan pounds a drive to the cover boundary in his half-century against Huntly North. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bendigo captain James Ryan pounds a drive to the cover boundary in his half-century against Huntly North. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bendigo held off the fast-finishing Huntly North by seven runs in a rain-shortened Twenty20 clash at the QEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.