Late Power surge not enough to shut down Bendigo in T20 clash

Bendigo held off the fast-finishing Huntly North by seven runs in a rain-shortened Twenty20 clash at the QEO.
At any other venue the game would have been abandoned because of the rain that fell in Bendigo on Thursday evening.
The quality of the QEO surface and drainage system was on display with less than an hour of play lost.
The match was reduced to 14 overs per side and, after winning the toss, Huntly North elected to bowl first.
The Power struck two key blows early when Kyle Humphrys (6) and Xavier Ryan (1) both fell cheaply.
The poor start did little to hinder James Ryan's positive mindset.
The left-hander hit the Power to all parts of the QEO, with his cover drive particularly damaging.
Ryan finished 54 not out off 31 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to lead Bendigo to 6-129 from 14 overs.
Bailey George (27) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (19) played valuable cameo roles for Bendigo.
Lewis Stabler (2-21) and Deacon Marsh (2-29) bowled well for the Power.
In reply, Huntly North never looked in the hunt until some late heavy hitting from marquee player Lewis Stabler.
Batting at number seven, Stabler smashed five sixes and one four in an unbeaten 44 off just 15 balls.
He hit three sixes in a row off Bendigo medium-pacer Sam Moran.
Stabler's innings and some good batting from number three Sandun Rathnatunga (41 off 29 balls) lifted the Power to 7-122.
The Power made 60 runs off the final four overs, including 21 off the final over.
Opening bowlers Dylan Johnstone (2-8) and Humphrys (2-11) put the Goers on track for victory.
The win lifted Bendigo's record to 2-1, while the Power are winless in the T20 competition.
Round three continues next week, with Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo United to do battle on Wednesday night and Golden Square and Eaglehawk to go head-to-head on Thursday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.