Lockwood South woman ordered to 'clean up and manage' 10,000 tyres

A Lockwood South woman has been ordered by a Bendigo magistrate to follow an action notice from the Environmental Protection Authority, initially given to her three months ago.
The property owner was given the EPA Victoria action order in early September which directed her to clean up and manage more than 10,000 tyres that were illegally dumped.
EPA acting executive director operations Rachel Gualano said the tyres posed a serious danger heading in to the bushfire season.
Ms Gualano said the organisation work quickly to remove the risk to the environment and community.
"The presence of up to 10,000 waste tyres on a property not licensed to accept them in regional Victoria in the summer fire season is a risk far too hostile to the safety of the community," she said.
"As we have done in the past with similar cases, once the issue was detected, we moved quickly to protect the environment and then to remove the risk.
"We took action to ensure that the expense must be met by those responsible, not Victorians.
"The court order is legally enforceable and a contempt of court if appropriate action is not taken."
Ms Gualano said the investigation into the movement of waste tyres, including suppliers, transporters and receivers would continue.
"We are focussing on waste tyres and those involved in generating, transporting and accepting them without the required licence," she said.
Ms Gualano said as a reminder to people that the storage of more than five cubic metres - or one dump truck load - of waste tyres at a premises at any time requires an EPA permission for the activity to be lawful.
The woman was told to comply with the EPA order on December 6 in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
