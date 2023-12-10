Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'I felt the breeze of the car go past': near miss moves culprit to tears

JD
By Jenny Denton
December 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man who pleaded guilty to a range of criminal charges in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court cried as the magistrate described the impact of his most serious offence - almost hitting a pedestrian in an unregistered car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.