'I felt the breeze of the car go past': near miss moves culprit to tears

A man who pleaded guilty to a range of criminal charges in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court cried as the magistrate described the impact of his most serious offence - almost hitting a pedestrian in an unregistered car.
Zac Waite, 27, who the court heard had worked as a plasterer, food van cook and labourer, faced charges including recklessly placing a person in danger of serious injury and driving in a manner dangerous to the public as well as unlawful assault and failing to stop a motor vehicle at the direction of a police officer.
The court heard Waite was behind the wheel of a black Holden Cruze that mounted the kerb and accelerated down the footpath to escape police in Battery Street, Long Gully on July 13 this year.
A woman had been leaving a house as the vehicle came down the footpath heading for a gap of less than 3m between the gate she was exiting and a large tree on the nature strip.
According to police, she pushed her body up against the gate between two brick pillars as Waite drove past missing her by centimetres and sideswiping the tree, breaking the left side mirror cover off.
The woman wrote in a victim impact statement: "I felt the breeze of the car go past. I closed my eyes and hoped for the best."
The near miss occurred in the early afternoon after police noticed the Holden Cruze, fitted with low hanging registration plates, parked outside a house in Ironbark Road and tried to intercept it.
Waite had ignored the flashing lights and accelerated away. Then when he returned home to Long Gully and found the officers waiting, sped away a second time, this time mounting the footpath.
Two days after the incident the Holden was found abandoned in bushland off Empire Road about a kilometre from Waite's house without registration plates.
Checks showed its registration had been cancelled in February 2021.
When asked about the incident by police Waite had told them he had been going to get painkillers and had "pulled up beside the cops and took off".
"When I got home, they were there again so I took off again. I drove over the nature strip and through the park, into the bush," he said.
Waite acknowledged he "could have killed that lady" and said he didn't know what he had been thinking.
In court, the 27-year-old, who appeared from jail via videolink dressed in a white shirt and patterned tie and sporting a crew cut, cried and rubbed his eyes as Magistrate Michael Coghlan read from the woman's statement.
"My heart still pounds when I think about what happened when I realise I came very close to not seeing my grandchildren," she had written.
According to defence lawyer Hassan Abdullahi, Waite was very remorseful and had tried, from jail, to apologise for his crimes.
Waite spoke directly to the magistrate to explain he had written letters to "the lady who was passing on the footpath" as well as to another victim but had been unable to get them delivered.
Mr Abdullahi argued while some of his client's charges related to serious matters, much of his offending could be described as "spontaneous and unsophisticated".
The court heard on March 23 this year he entered a Dan Murphy's bottle shop and walked out with a $195 bottle of Bundaberg Solera rum down his pants.
On July 7 he helped himself to a shopping list of items worth $168 at Chemist's Warehouse in Long Gully - including an inhaler, cosmetics, vitamins and nasal and ear sprays - putting them under his jacket.
On April 4 he was captured on CCTV smashing the front window of his former partner's house in Epsom, and later told police he had been drunk.
In another incident in Epsom, on October 4, 2022, he had spat on a man and blocked his passage outside the shopping centre, subjecting him to a barrage of abuse, and calling him "a paedophile dog".
On each occasion Waite was questioned by police he admitted to his offending and described himself as "an idiot" or referred to his mental health issues.
The court heard he had experienced significant childhood adversity and only learnt to read while in custody.
Waite had struggled with alcohol and substance abuse since the age of 16 and also suffered from ADHD, something he told the court he was keen to immediately address on his release.
Mr Coghlan said it was Waite's fifth breach of a community corrections order and he had also broken bail.
"On the other side of the coin", the accused had "endured a lot more than many persons [his] age" and "been through some dreadful things".
The magistrate sentenced him to 135 days in prison, 119 of them already served at the time of his court appearance on Thursday, December 7, giving him "a discount" so he would be released before Christmas.
The court heard Waite's partner would support him on release and the pair planned to live together.
