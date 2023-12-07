Myers Flat publican calls last drinks after 25 years of beer and family

The way retiring publican Jenny Whiley sees it, the beige brick of the Allies Hotel forms the community's "office".
"If you want concrete or if you a bricklayer, or maybe your white goods removed, go to the pub," Ms Whiley said.
"You will soon find out who does it in the area or whoever is in the pub can send you to one."
It might be an office for Myers Flat, but after a quarter century at the helm the pub resembles something else for Ms Whiley.
"There is no other way to say it... this is home," she said.
Ms Whiley retired as Allies Hotel publican on November 7, pouring her last pint surrounded by regulars and a quarter century worth of memories.
"25 years of living here... there is a lot of memories," she said.
Ms Whiley and her husband John Toomey took ownership of the Allies in 1998. She said they had plans to stay about five years.
"Somehow we became settled, we became part of the community," she said.
"We met a lot of great people, and I suppose we became locals."
The couple never wanted the pub to be a place filled with the constant ka-ching of pokies. The Allies was a place for family, a place to come together.
"We always wanted it to be a meeting place, a community place," Ms Whiley said.
And during that time, sprung from the kegs and pub meals, a family tree of Allies Hotel faithfuls emerged.
Some would just come in for a couple of stubbies after work, others would celebrate every family function at the pub.
Ms Whiley said she had known some patrons since they were born.
"And I now buy Christmas presents for children whose parents I used to buy Christmas presents for," she said.
One regular Carolyn Eddy said it was the couple's ability to make sure "no one felt out of place" that kept her coming back for 20 years.
"John and Jenny welcome everyone... we are all family," Ms Eddy said.
Mr Toomey continued as Allies Hotel licensee alongside Ms Whiley until he died in February 2023.
His memory remained at the hotel, Ms Whiley said.
"The two of us could do a three person job [at the pub], but I can't. It's getting a bit hard for me," she said.
Ms Whiley was not sure what her retirement had in stall for her, but said she looked forward to putting in hours with her grandchildren.
She said she hoped the "Allies dream" would remain alive under new publican Nathan McGregor.
