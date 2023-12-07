A Quarry Hill sanctuary full of style and charm

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 1
Nestled in the heart of Bendigo, this meticulously restored 1920s red-brick residence embodies timeless elegance, with a seamless blend of historic charm and modern comforts.
It's perfectly positioned, just a brief walk from Bendigo's lively CBD, cafes, restaurants, train stations, schools, and the vibrant arts precinct - an ideal haven for those seeking urban living with a touch of character.
"It's an incredible sold brick home, that they're still using today in modern design," says selling agent Amy Sim. "The home owner has restored the bricks to their former glory, and exposed some indoors for a warm and homely feel."
Inside, the original features unfold like a nostalgic embrace: high ceilings, timber flooring, picture rails and leadlight windows create a welcoming environment.
Modern comforts, including ducted heating and cooling, seamlessly blend with these charming elements, creating a space that resonates with both history and contemporary living.
The ground level includes the main bedroom, which has a generous sanctuary feel thanks to the walk-in robe and ensuite with a luxurious soaking tub.
Abundant storage, a full laundry, and a additional powder room cater to modern living on the lower floor.
The heart of this home lies in its flexible living spaces - the formal lounge and the second living space, (adorned with a bay window and an exposed brick fireplace with a gas log fire), providing an inviting atmosphere for entertaining.
The adjacent dining room and updated kitchen features panelled cabinetry, stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious butler's pantry.
Together with three bedrooms on the upper level is a landing that can transform into a home office, playroom, or media room. Another main bedroom on the second floor has walk-in storage and an ensuite, tucked away behind an original timber barn door.
Outside is a thoughtfully landscaped garden, the wrap-around yard adorned with varied plantings, raised garden beds and decking off the kitchen and a grapevines-covered alfresco.
This is not just a house; it's a curated living experience that marries the charm of yesteryear with the conveniences of today.
Embrace the opportunity to make this address your home, where history and modernity blends into a unique and inviting living space.
