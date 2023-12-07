Dreamer's corner in Sedgwick

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
With approximately 50 squares under roof and 35 squares of living area, this magnificent custom-designed home ticks a lot of boxes.
Situated at the corner of Sedgwick Road and Roseneath Lane, the house is set in a scenic environment on a block of approximately six acres, yet still close to the city.
The features are almost too many to list.
Let's start with the four bedrooms, which all have walk-in-robes.
There are also three bathrooms and four toilets.
Additional spaces found on many dream home wish lists include the parent's retreat and a study.
There are six reverse cycle units, 68,000 litres of tank water, 6.5 kilowatts of solar power and a backup wired generator.
The property has a decked entertainment area, a 20 foot shipping container, a huge American-style shed with power and is fully fenced.
Only about 15 minutes from Bendigo and 10 minutes to Strathfieldsaye (with a bus stop nearby), if you're looking for a bit of peace and quiet for the family, then inspection of this property is a must.
