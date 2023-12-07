Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loft living, New York-style in Kennington

By Feature Property
December 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loft living, New York-style in Kennington
Loft living, New York-style in Kennington

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.