Loft living, New York-style in Kennington

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Modern elegance unties with historical charm in this uber cool property, located in the original building of the St. Aidans residential complex.
The breathtaking balcony views stretch over the expansive lawn gardens and provide a panoramic view of Bendigo.
This is the first residential shell ever sold in the complex, and it has been impeccably designed with a focus on preserving its stunning original features, such as the 4.87 metre pressed metal ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors.
The living room features these soaring high ceilings, together with a feature wine cellar and balcony access.
Other key features include two spacious bedrooms, the main with a luxury ensuite and walk-in robe.
The modern kitchen features stone benchtops.
There are two dedicated parking spaces on title, a common elevator, function room, pool and beautifully landscaped gardens.
This property is conveniently located within walking distance of Kennington Reservoir, Strathdale shopping and Kennington Village.
It's also close to native bushland reserves.
A truly unique and exceptional living experience, don't delay - contact the agency today for more information and to arrange your own private inspection.
