Who is ready to party? Block parties, fundraiser, markets and more

As Christmas edges closer and closer Bendigo and Central Victorians are amping up the holiday cheers after an already jolly filled week.
Have a read of the Bendigo Advertiser's complete guide to the carol schedule in Bendigo in the run up to Christmas with almost every suburb in the city hosting their own sing-a-long. If you miss your local carol session, fret not because no doubt a neighbouring area will be hosting carols soon after.
Collecting debt and other bad moods reflects an unease and ambivalence about the idea that things are on the constant up and up. The exhibition brings together artworks that display their creators' suspicious minds. These artists have chosen broken and discarded objects, derelict housing materials, obsolete machines and fabric such as reused plastics. They are creative miners, probing and giving new currency to faulty structures. Where: La Trobe Art Institute When: The exhibition runs until February 11, but is closed from December 16 to January 2.
The Golden Square Kinder are hosting a pool party fundraiser for local student Kobi who is in the Royal Children's Hospital battling stage 4 Burkitts Lymphoma. It will be a $10 entry for families and will have activities, games and a raffle. All money donated will go towards the family. Organisers are encouraging locals to come out and support a Bendigo family. Where: The Golden Square pool When: December 8 from 4pm to 7pm.
Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Well, the Burra Block Party is the answer to your question. Two stages, a multitude of bands and markets await all who decide to drop in to the heart of Eaglehawk for night full of fun. Late night shopping will also be available for those having a wonder around between gigs. The block party will also host many local schools who are taking to the stage Where: Victoria Street and Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk When: 5pm to 11pm on December 8.
Charity Lifely holding an all-abilities scavenger hunt and "public party" with different organisations and groups. Live music, guest speakers, kids entertainment, sensory zone and a food vendor will all be on display and show. This event is free and is fun for the whole family. Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills When: the event starts at 10am on December 9.
Primary and secondary schools are running a free concert in the centre of the city for any and all to come down and enjoy some live music in nature Where: Rosalind Park When: The event starts at 11am and runs to 4pm on December 10.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
