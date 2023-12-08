Who is ready to party? Block parties, fundraiser, markets and more

Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Well, the Burra Block Party is the answer to your question. Two stages, a multitude of bands and markets await all who decide to drop in to the heart of Eaglehawk for night full of fun. Late night shopping will also be available for those having a wonder around between gigs. The block party will also host many local schools who are taking to the stage Where: Victoria Street and Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk When: 5pm to 11pm on December 8.