Improved free throw shooting a key focus for Bendigo Spirit

The Bendigo Spirit are a good basketball team, but how do they become a great basketball team?
For coach Kennedy Kereama, the Spirit have three key areas to focus on if they're to take their game to another level and become a play-off team.
Defensive discipline, controlling the tempo and making foul shots are at the forefront of his mind as the Spirit chase a third-straight win in their Women's National Basketball League clash with the Southside Flyers in Melbourne on Saturday night.
Free throw shooting nearly cost the Spirit victory against Adelaide last weekend.
"We were 13-22 from the free throw line last week - there's no other way to say it, you have to put the ball in the basket,'' Kereama said.
"We're relatively comfortable with what our offence is producing. Could we be better and more polished in that area? Absolutely.
"In the last 15 minutes of our last game against Adelaide we scored 17 points to Adelaide's 32. We managed to outscore them 10-5 in overtime to get the win, but those [poor] passages hurt us.
"We look back at the tape and it's not as if we're not getting good looks, we've been getting good looks."
The Spirit are the worst performing free throw shooting team in the competition.
Their 65 per cent success rate is well behind Townsville's 81 per cent, Southside's 80.8 per cent and Perth's 80.3 per cent.
"If you look at the games we've lost compared to the games we've won, we've shot the ball well at the foul line in the games we've won,'' Kereama said.
"We can be five to seven points per game better through shooting the ball better from the free throw line.
"In basketball, the foul shot is the highest percentage shot you're going to get.
"Even a team like us that's shooting our free throws at not a great clip - that's a higher percentage than what you'll shoot from the floor.
"Every time we go to the foul line we should be expecting to get 1.5 points from every two free throws we take. Times that by 20 and we should be getting 30 points per game from the free throw line.
"The reality doesn't match up with the expectation."
Saturday night's opponent Southside features the biggest frontcourt in the WNBL, led by Australia's greatest basketballer Lauren Jackson.
"Every team is big, every team has a true centre this season unlike last season,'' Kereama said.
"Southside can go very, very big and physically imposing depending on the line-up they put on the floor.
"It changes some tact for us in terms of how we approach the game offensively, but defensive schemes change game-by-game depending on who we're playing and match-ups.
"Interior defence will be key for us, but what we've learned from previous encounters with Southside is they shot the ball very well from the perimeter against us.
"They have a lot of depth and they're very offensively talented, so you can't put too much time into one player because the B, C, D or E player will come out and hurt you.
"That B and C player could be anyone from Lauren Jackson to Rebecca Cole, who is playing some of her best basketball right now."
