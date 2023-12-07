Five changes for Spitfires as they chase 2-0 start to GVBBL

MELBOURNE opening bowler Wilson McGillivray is among five new players lining up for the Sporties Spitfires in their second game of the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League on Sunday.
In their inaugural season in the competition the Spitfires will be striving to go 2-0 when they play the SRP Mud Dogs at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
McGillivray comes into the Sporties' round two side along with Werner Brand and Bendigo District Cricket Association players Xavier Ryan, Kyle Humphrys and Kayle Thomspon.
Paceman McGillivray is a Melbourne team-mate of fellow Sporties' marquee player Zane Keighran.
McGillivray and opening batsman Keighran are among three Premier Cricket players for the Sporties on Sunday, along with gun Essendon batsman James Seymour.
Fellow inclusion Brand, a batsman, plays his club cricket with Bamawm Lockington United in the Goulburn Murray Cricket Association.
The Spitfires defeated the Hurley Hotel Hounds by two wickets in their round one clash at Dower Park.
Chris Thewlis, Cameron Williams, Nick Butters, James Barri and Luke Stagg, who was recently named in the Victoria Country squad, are the five players from round one who aren't playing in the round two side for the Spitfires.
"We've got quite a few players unavailable for this game, so we've had to make a number of changes," Spitfires captain Liam Smith said on Thursday.
"We've brought Xav Ryan, Kyle Humphrys and Kayle Thompson as local players from the BDCA coming in and we're looking forward to having Werner Brand and Wilson McGillivray play their first games with us as well.
"Werner is a hard-hitting batsman; he made a a hundred off 80-odd balls in one of his innings from Bamawm Lockington United earlier this season and Wilson is an opening bowler who bowls sharp.
"It's a different looking side to our first game, but we're going to stick to the same principles as round one that worked for us and that is having fun, getting around each other and getting something out of the day.
"That's what got us over the line in a close game the other week because there's nothing like a team that is connected."
The Mud Dogs are a franchise Smith knows well having previously played with them for three years and won two GVBBL titles.
Sunday's game is a clash of two round one winners after the Mud Dogs defeated the Jarvis Delahey Crushers by four wickets in their opener.
The winning round one team for the Mud Dogs was captained by Sandhurst's Taylor Beard and featured his Dragons' team-mates Dylan Gibson and Ben Yarwood.
The Spitfires and Mud Dogs will clash from 2pm following the game between the Hurley Hotel Hounds and Jarvis Delahey Crushers from 11am.
Spitfires round two team - Liam Smith (c), Werner Brand, Chathura Damith, Brent Hamblin, Kyle Humphrys, Zane Keighran, Wilson McGillvray, Jack Pysing, Xavier Ryan, James Seymour, Kayle Thompson, Ben Williams.
