'Surprise' as Marist College seeks to bow out of funding roadworks

Maiden Gully residents are "surprised and disappointed" at Marist College's request to backtrack on an agreement to fund traffic lights and a roundabout near the school.
City of Greater Bendigo council staff have recommended councillors vote at Monday's council meeting to amend the college's application and delete two conditions included as part of a staged development at the school.
The conditions included a single lane roundabout to be built at the Patas Road/Bracewell Street and Golf Links Road intersection.
It also covered traffic signals and additional through and/or turn lanes at the intersection of the Calder Highway and Maiden Gully Road.
"Both intersections are operating in an acceptable and safe manner and the offsite works are no longer warranted," council staff said in a report to be presented to councillors.
Maiden Gully Progress Association president James Proctor said many locals were concerned about the recommendation to delete the conditions, as they believed the works would improve traffic safety.
"There is considerable congestion around Marist at school start and school finish time, and also on weekends when there is sport being played at the school," he said.
"[There are] concerns about safety of students who are actually crossing the Calder Highway; there is a pedestrian crossing there that is manned by a crossing guard during the school hours, but that's still not as good as having traffic lights there."
Mr Proctor said by deleting the conditions, Marist College had backtracked on their 2017 agreement to fund the works.
The school has been undertaking a staged development since 2014, with the most recent stage completed earlier this year.
Stage four of the works was approved in 2017 for a building completed in 2019.
The permit for stage four included two triggers for traffic lights to be installed at the Calder Highway and Maiden Gully Road intersection: the enrolment of the 1043rd student, or the start of the 2020 school year.
According to the council staff report, Marist College has an enrollment of 1180 students.
In 2018, a traffic reported conducted by Marist College found the Calder Highway and Maiden Gully Road intersection would be "inadequate" by 2020, with "unacceptable congestion" in the afternoon.
In 2021, the college conducted a new traffic report based on "actual traffic movements" which found "the works in the permit were not required".
An increase students using in school buses and the construction of a shared path and bike lane to the college "had a positive impact on reducing car trips to and from the school", according to the council report.
But Mr Proctor said it was "shortsighted" to not prepare for an increase in traffic.
"This is a designated growth area of Bendigo, and it seems to be a shortsighted move not to be putting in the infrastructure," he said.
Last month, a permit for a Coles supermarket to be built at 714-723 Calder Highway was approved by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
In 2023, Maiden Gully has a population of under 6000, forecast to grow to more than 11,000 by 2036.
Marist College were expected to comment on the decision after Monday's council meeting.
