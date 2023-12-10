Bendigo Advertiser
'Surprise' as Marist College seeks to bow out of funding roadworks

Jonathon Magrath
Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 11 2023 - 8:06am, first published 4:30am
Maiden Gully Progress Association president James Proctor said Marist College should follow through with their 2017 agreement to install traffic lights and a roundabout at two intersections, Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Maiden Gully Progress Association president James Proctor said Marist College should follow through with their 2017 agreement to install traffic lights and a roundabout at two intersections, Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Maiden Gully residents are "surprised and disappointed" at Marist College's request to backtrack on an agreement to fund traffic lights and a roundabout near the school.

Help