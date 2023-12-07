Bendigo tennis fans welcome Australian Open trophies

Bendigo tennis fans got the chance to hold and pose with some of the sport's most cherished pieces of silverware on Thursday.
The Australian Open Men's and Women's trophies were displayed at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre, with locals having the opportunity to get a photo with the prized items.
The visit was a part of Tennis Australia's 'AO on the Road' tour, which has visited more than 20 communities across regional Victoria in the leadup to the Australian Open in January 2024.
Former Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald - who'll be in attendance at the BRTC on Friday - said the tour is a great way to show off the Victorian tennis community.
"AO on the Road is a fantastic initiative," he said.
"It brings the prestige and excitement of the AO to regional areas while showcasing Victoria's incredible tennis communities who do so much important work."
The presence of the trophies was only the start of a big four days at the BRTC.
Fitzgerald will be a guest of honour on Friday along with Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf for the official opening of the Impact Recovery-Rally4Ever 24-hour Tennis Marathon at 10.30am.
This charity tennis event will have famous Australian players, past and present, including Storm Hunter, Zoe Hives, and Nicole Pratt, participating.
The BRTC will also hold its December Junior and Open Tournament across the weekend, showcasing over 200 players, while a National Junior Wheelchair Camp, which brings together ten of the top junior wheelchair players from across the country, will run concurrently.
