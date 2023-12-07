Cafe El Beso to close after 20 years in View St - but the recipes will live on

After 20 years in business, Cafe El Beso is set to close its doors for the final time.
Located on busy View Street in the heart of Bendigo, the cafe has come to the end of its lease agreement with no option of renewal and will not be re-opening at another location after the final day of trading on Saturday, December 9.
Owner Beck Hughes was focusing on the next stage of her culinary journey.
"I do the the Lost Trades Fair at the racecourse in March and I'll be doing that again next year," she said.
"I'm also working on a (Cafe El Beso) recipe book. After 20 years in business I have so many recipes."
She hopes to have to a recipe book ready for sale at the fair where she will be serving coffee and award-winning lemon yo-yos.
While Saturday is her final day of business, Ms Hughes posted on her Facebook page that she would open on Thursday, December 14 to sell whole cakes and serve takeaway coffees (no sit downs).
Ms Hughes said the past week has been a hectic one for her at the cafe, handling bookings and trying to clean up for her departure from the building.
Cafe El Beso operates from a building that was built in 1892.
Ms Hughes took on the lease in 2004 and carried out a lot of work to turn it into a cafe, namely building a kitchen, bathroom, toilet and updating the plumbing and electrical work all the while preserving the heritage nature of the building.
Ms Hughes agreed it was sad to be closing.
"It's been 20 years, the cafe has been a large part of Bendigo and View St but I won't be continuing on here," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.