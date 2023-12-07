Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Anderson sets sights on a career in professional golf

AB
By Adam Bourke
December 7 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Anderson's putting was a feature of his Bendigo championship victory. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Flynn Anderson's putting was a feature of his Bendigo championship victory. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Flynn Anderson wants to follow in the footsteps of Bendigo's Lucas Herbert, Andrew Martin and Kris Mueck and join the professional golf ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.