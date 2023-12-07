Anderson sets sights on a career in professional golf

Flynn Anderson wants to follow in the footsteps of Bendigo's Lucas Herbert, Andrew Martin and Kris Mueck and join the professional golf ranks.
The 18-year-old, who turned heads with a remarkable 10 and 9 win in last weekend's Bendigo Golf Club championship final, has plotted a path to take the next step in his golf career.
"This year was mainly about playing as many amateur tournaments as I could to get as much experience as I could,'' Anderson said.
"At the beginning of the year I was playing off scratch or 0.2 and I wanted to see if I could play in all these tournaments and still maintain my handicap or even have it go down.
"I'm playing off plus two now. It fills me with confidence that I can play on all these courses that I've never played before and still improve my handicap.
"Next year I'm looking to maybe have a go at tour school [Australasian PGA Tour]. With a lot more hard work and dedication I see it as a possibility."
Anderson is coached by professional golfer Ryan Lynch at Melbourne-based Yarra Bend Golf Club.
Lynch and Mueck have played a major role in Anderson's development.
"I wouldn't be where I am without Kris Mueck,'' Anderson admitted.
"I met him when I started with the Bendigo Academy of Sport. I became great mates with him and I play with him as much as I can now. I've learnt so much from him.
"Ryan Lynch is my coach and having him there to get information that he knows so well about getting on the tour is invaluable."
Anderson played pennant golf this year for Southern Golf Club in Melbourne and he'll remain part of their squad for 2024.
Trips down the Calder to Melbourne are becoming more regular as Anderson attempts to take his game to another level.
"It's good to go down every weekend and play against really good players on different courses,'' he said.
"I go down to Melbourne to spend time with Ryan and I also go with my mate Campbell Boyd to play at Moonah Links and that's the best thing I can be doing for my golf at the moment.
"Not that Neangar Park and Bendigo aren't good enough, the practice facilities down there are just different and the golf you play is similar to what you need to play at tournaments."
