Plans unveiled for a $1.2m Marong childcare centre for 105 children

Parents and carers in Marong could be in for a new childcare centre catering for 105 children after plans for the development landed on the desk of the City of Greater Bendigo council.
Costing an estimated $1.2 million to build, the centre would be very close to the middle of town at 61 High Street.
The design features six rooms which could cater for between 11 and 22 children each, or 105 in total.
There will also be a 783 square-metre outdoor play area, 23 on-site car parking spaces and four bathrooms and nappy changing rooms.
Parts of the plan specify which areas of the outdoor playground would be covered in shade at different times throughout the day and take into consideration the potential exposure to the sun children would have in the rooms.
The planning application notes that the subject land is "ripe for re-development".
The childcare centre, when constructed, would be close to the Marong Reserve and Marong Primary School.
Marong is located about 15km west of Bendigo.
As the planning application has just been submitted there is no timeline on when the construction for the centre would start.
