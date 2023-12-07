Bendigo Advertiser
Plans unveiled for a $1.2m Marong childcare centre for 105 children

By Ben Loughran
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:15am
An Artist impression of what the exterior of the building would look like. Picture supplied.
Parents and carers in Marong could be in for a new childcare centre catering for 105 children after plans for the development landed on the desk of the City of Greater Bendigo council.

