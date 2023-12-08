Dual top four battles in massive Saturday of Bendigo bowls

Moama's recovery from an 0-2 start to the season, while somewhat expected, has been nonetheless impressive.
Since their shock defeat at home to Golden Square in round two, the Steamers have gone on a five-game winning streak.
The side most was backing as premiership favourites in the pre-season has found its mojo, but on Saturday, we'll see if the recovery stacks up against the best.
The Steamer's round-eight clash with Bendigo is one of the Premier League's most anticipated home and away season games of 2023-24.
For the undefeated (7-0) and reigning premier Bendigo, this clash presents as arguably the toughest test they'll have on paper in the home and away campaign.
They have already beaten second-placed South Bendigo away, so a win here and an undefeated season will be a genuine possibility.
Steamers skipper Kevin Anderson said this game will give a clear indication if his side is right in the premiership race or off the pace.
"Bendigo is going to be a tough game and will give us a good look at where we're at," Anderson said.
"They're the benchmark and are probably premiership favourites, being the defending champions, but we'll do our best to compete and come away with a win."
The Steamer's resurgence has coincided with Alex Marshall being able to play regular bowls.
The Scottish star remains the only undefeated skipper in the competition with a 5-0 record.
He missed the Steamers' round one clash against Bendigo, where the Royals comfortably accounted for his side by 21 shots.
It was a new-look team that day for the Steamers, but Anderson says the squad is now settled.
"The first week Bendigo played really well against us, and the second game against Golden Square could have gone either way," he said
"But we've got a few new faces this year, so they needed to settle down and become part of the team, which they've now managed to do and have become excellent additions.
"Travis Kelly has had a solid season so far, and Emma Simmonds has been really good."
While signs are currently positive, the Steamers won't be resting on their laurels.
"There's definitely still room for improvement," Anderson said.
"It's well known the last couple of years, we've stumbled towards the end of the season, so we're constantly on the lookout to keep getting better."
Another massive clash in Bendigo Bowls this Saturday as second takes on fourth.
The Flat fell short of the scalp they had been searching for against Moama last week but are presented with another opportunity in round eight away to the Diggers.
In their round one meeting, the Diggers kickstarted their campaign with a 13-shot win, but the Roos have improved from that point.
The contest will see some of the most inform skippers in the league face off with Bradley Marron and Malcolm McLean for Flat and Liam Crapper and Brad Holland for South Bendigo.
After consecutive defeats, Golden Square's season is sitting on a knife edge.
They are still within striking distance of Flat in fourth but will want to close the gap before the Christmas break.
Square was impressive against the Royals last Saturday, losing by only ten shots.
They come up against Bendigo East, who should be confident following their first victory since round three last time out.
Inglewood could potentially sniff a win here against the inconsistent Eaglehawk.
The Woodies have been a far better side when playing on their home greens this season, but the Hawks should be desperate.
A win is the minimum for their finals aspirations, and they'd likely need to take all points on offer against the bottom-of-the-table Woodies to get back in touch.
