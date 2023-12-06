White Hills chase down Dragons in Bendigo Twenty20 thriller

White Hills enhanced its hopes of qualifying for Bendigo cricket's Twenty20 final after defeating Sandhurst by three wickets in a thrilling round two encounter at the QEO.
The Demons, Strathdale-Maristians and Golden Square are the only unbeaten teams through two rounds of the competition.
Set 156 for victory, the Demons appeared in danger of losing their way in the chase, but they found a way to get over the line with three balls to spare.
Whether it's two-day cricket or short-form cricket, White Hills' hopes generally rest on the shoulders of Brayden Stepien.
The star left-hander showed his class with another brutal innings.
After making 101 off 38 balls in the Demons' round one win over Huntly North, Stepien put the Demons on track for victory with a 25-ball half-century.
He hit three sixes and six fours on his way to 56 off 28 balls before the introduction of young spinner Josh Scott changed the game.
With his first delivery, the off-spinner forced Stepien into a reverse sweep which was well caught by Joel Murphy.
Ollie Geary (14) tried to launch a Scott delivery into the Aquatic Centre, but only managed to sky the ball to keeper Fraser McKinstry.
Scott finished with the fine figures of 2-18 off his four overs and with five overs to go the Demons needed 35 to win with seven wickets in hand.
Medium-pacers Taylor Beard and Ben Yarwood were given the task of bowling the death overs for the Dragons.
Demons' T20 skipper Caleb Barras was undone by a Beard slower ball and was bowled for 31.
Nick Wallace and Rhys Irwin reduced the equation to 19 runs to win off the final three overs.
With the first ball of the 18th over, Beard again deceived a Demon with a slower ball and Wallace was bowled for nine.
Beard conceded just four runs for the over, leaving White Hills requiring 15 runs to win off 12 balls.
Irwin (11) fell to the first ball of the penultimate over from Yarwood (2-22) thanks to a fine running catch from Dylan Gibson.
Jacob Beattie was run out via a direct hit from Zac Sims before Max Shepherd and Xavier Dunham added five runs off the final two balls of the over.
White Hills needed nine runs to win off the final over from Beard (2-33).
Shepherd hit the first ball of the over to deep mid-wicket for two runs, while Beard's second delivery sailed down leg-side past the keeper to the boundary for five wides.
Shepherd scampered a single off the third ball before Dunham produced the winning run with a single to point.
Earlier in the night, Sandhurst recovered from the loss of opener Ben Leed off the first ball of the match to post 6-155 off its 20 overs.
Ash Gray (39 off 28 balls) and marquee player Joel Murphy (37 off 33 balls) were the backbone of the innings, while all-rounder Beard gave the Dragons a late spark with a quickfire 38 off 22 balls.
Rhys Irwin (2-28) and Riley Fitzpatrick (2-28) were the pick of the bowlers for the Demons.
Round three of the T20 league starts on Thursday night at the QEO, with Bendigo (1-1) playing host to Huntly North (0-2).
