Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

White Hills chase down Dragons in Bendigo Twenty20 thriller

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated December 6 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 9:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's Taylor Beard is clean bowled by White Hills' Rhys Irwin in the Twenty20 game at the QEO. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandhurst's Taylor Beard is clean bowled by White Hills' Rhys Irwin in the Twenty20 game at the QEO. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

White Hills enhanced its hopes of qualifying for Bendigo cricket's Twenty20 final after defeating Sandhurst by three wickets in a thrilling round two encounter at the QEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.