Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 5

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 5
Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 5

THREE Emu Creek all-rounders feature among the top five players in the Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings after five rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.