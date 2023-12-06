Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 5

THREE Emu Creek all-rounders feature among the top five players in the Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings after five rounds.
The Emus' Simon Marwood (3rd), Riley Gow (4th) and Luke Bennett (5th) are all in the top five of the rankings, which continue to be led by United's Mac Whittle.
Whittle has 531 points to be 127 clear of Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley (404).
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
