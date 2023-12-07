'In a bad spot': slow rescue response time fears from temporary fire base

A temporary fire station built to house Fire Rescue Victoria staff while the central Bendigo station is upgraded remains vacant amid fears it would stretch out response times to emergencies
Plans for the new Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority station at Hargreaves Street, Bendigo are in limbo, according to United Firefighters Union local delegate Tim Furs.
He said said the key issue with the temporary station was its location, which was outside the seven-minute response area.
"The actual station's in a bad spot as far as our response area goes, as in we'll miss a lot of our primary response area," he said.
"Our current location where we are in the middle of town, we support Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat, even out to Strathfieldsaye and Junortoun and into Golden Square.
"So putting us further away from them will actually not help the situation," he said.
Mr Furs said firefighters were initially told it would be a "12-month max transition", but he said it could take up to two years.
"Who knows what happens when they knock down the current shed and pull up the concrete," he said.
"The soil could be contaminated, which would draw the process out.
"If the time was extended to two years, that's detrimental to the community."
He said there had also been concerns raised about the site of the temporary station, as the backyard was "not fully sealed", meaning truck movements would create a lot of dust.
Firefighters were set to move into the Murphy Street station while the Bendigo Fire Station at Hargreaves Street was demolished and replaced with a "larger and more modern facility".
The CFA said in 2019 "the brigade's needs have outgrown the building". Since 2020 both CFA volunteers and career firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria have worked out of the station.
When the Hargreaves Street station was built in 1983, there were five firefighters on shift, Mr Furs said.
"Now we're up to 12 on shift now... it's not big enough for us," he said.
"There's not enough admin area for all the firefighters, the kitchen and mess room area is not big enough.
"We've only got 12 dorm rooms, so we can't take extras."
Traditionally, when recruits graduated they would be sent to stations which needed to fill shortfalls.
"But because we can't take any recruits, they can't fill a shortfall, therefore it creates an overtime at the station rather than having extras on shift to fill any gaps," Mr Furs said.
According to a CFA spokesperson, the Murphy Street site was "completed, and CFA is working with FRV on a lease agreement".
The state government, which oversaw both FRV and the CFA, declined to comment further.
