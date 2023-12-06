How to maximise your office space in 2024: A guide for business owners

Optimising office space creates an environment where employees-and production-thrive. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Efficiency and productivity. Every successful business depends upon these pillars.



But what elements are these pillars made from?



Great staff? Absolutely.



Innovative business technology? Without a doubt.



And what about space saving office fitouts? If you didn't leap at the last question, don't worry.



Businesses often overlook the benefits gained from maximising your office space.



But if you want to create an environment where employees-and production-thrive, then optimising your office space is definitely something you should consider.



And to help spark your motivation, here is a simple but helpful guide to maximising your office space in 2024.

Declutter, declutter, declutter

Nothing stifles efficiency like clutter. Silent, indiscriminate, and unapologetic, clutter will fill any office, regardless of size and shape, impeding productivity and frustrating anyone who comes in contact.



Left alone, clutter can render your office unrecognisable in weeks-days even-if it's a particularly deadly strain. That's why you must start the transformation here. And you must be vigilant.

Approach this step the same way you'd approach decluttering your home: start small and work your way along. And be ruthless.



Consider removing any item you don't use regularly, or at least assign an area-a cabinet, a drawer-for items that are seldom used.

Remember your carbon footprint here, too; reuse, donate, or upcycle at any opportunity.



Tossing clutter into your curbside rubbish bin should be a last resort.



And don't be surprised if you have the same thought you had when you decluttered your room as a kid: new room, new me. Such is the revitalising power of a good decluttering session.

Get your staff involved

Suppose all your office space needed was a little decluttering.



Happy days.



But chances are, there's more you can do to maximise on your office space.



So before you take the next step, take this opportunity to get your staff involved in your office transformation efforts.

It's no secret that employees who feel seen and heard perform better, so why not ask yours how they'd better use your office space?



Employee surveys, one-on-one chats over coffee, brainstorming sessions during group lunches, it doesn't matter; open the floor, and with the right encouragement, your people will offer their thoughts.

And while it's unlikely they'll all share the same vision of a dream office, they will find compromises that leave everyone content.



Valuing the opinions of your people is Good Business Practice 101, and this is one way to show you care.

Go modular

Being agile is another good business practice.



Of course, we often refer to methodology when we speak of being agile in business.



But being agile with your office space can be just as crucial to your company's productivity.



After all, the ideal office space should be ready to adapt as much as the people and departments that use it. And adaptation in interior design always starts with modular furniture.

By investing in modular furniture for your office, you'll be able to create a fluid space that can move in sympathy with the needs of your staff.



This is handy in many ways.



Maybe two of your teams need to collaborate at short notice and require a space to foster that collaboration.



Or perhaps your hybrid work agreement has half your team at home while the other half is in the office, and each half likes things arranged in a particular way?



Either way, by embracing modular furniture, you create an office space maximised for right now and for every moment that follows.

Think vertical

Decluttering makes space, and so does thinking vertically.



Too often, businesses exhaust every millimetre of floor space but leave the walls as empty as the day they moved in.



The solution?



Take advantage of this often-underutilised space.

Whether it's hanging equipment from the office ceiling or mounting cabinets and storage items to the walls, by embracing the vertical space in your office you free up more floor space.



This is also the reason why a lot of office spaces are installing whiteboards or cork boards, and other wall-mounted collaboration tools around workspaces.



Having these interactive elements can help you take advantage of your office's vertical space in a major way.

Like decluttering, taking advantage of your vertical space can help to make your office more accessible and more pleasing to the eye.



Just resist the urge to fill that freed floor space and you'll be fine.

Embrace natural light

While the mere thought of sunshine is enough to bring a smile to the face of some, the benefits brought on by exposure to simple, natural light make everyone beam.



Unless your people are, in fact, a coven of vampires who thrive in gloomy offices, the more light you can introduce to your office space, the better.



The more natural light.



Of course, artificial light has its place and is essential when Mother Nature is low on energy.



An office lit by the sky will suit staff no matter where it's based, particularly if your office is susceptible to the winter blues.

Aside from helping your mental and physical health, an office that drinks natural light will save you money on your energy bills, as you'll rely far less on artificial light-which is maximising at its best.



Maximising your office space is a continual and fluid process.



As your business evolves, so will your office, and you must be ready to respond to that evolution if you're to continue successfully.



The brilliant thing is that there are no rules.



Have fun.

