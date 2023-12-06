Creer careers to second 3000m win of the season

UNIVERSITY'S Andrew Creer marked another 3000m victory in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Creer beat the 11-minute mark as he ran the eight-and-a-half laps at the Retreat Road complex in 10:58 as Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly, 11:10, was runner-up.
Third place went to University's Andrew van Agtmaal in 11:13. Fastest female was Rebecca Anfuso, 14:05, from Bendigo Harriers.
The sole competitor in the 5000m, David Cripps from University clocked a time of 20:41 across 12 1/2 laps.
In the mixed 1000m it was a one-two result for Bendigo Little Athletics as Charlie Fells and Milanke Haasbroek achieved times of 3:32 and 3:40 for the two-and-a-half laps.
Mixed 3000m: Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 10:58.71; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:10.84; Andrew van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 11:13.58; Tom Garry 31, Uni. 11:37.45; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 13:30.99; Leon Gilbert 72, BH 13:34.95; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:50.23; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 13:55.32; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 14:05.80; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:12.95; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 15:24.14; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 16:55.36; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 18:55.89.
5000m: David Cripps 52, Uni. 20:41.51.
Mixed 1000m: Charlie Fells 11, BLA 3:32.63; Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:40.97; Axel Norfolk-Birch 12, Inv. 3:54.62; Preston Anfuso 11, BH 3:57.80; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:08.70; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 4:09.03; Ruby Anfuso 6, BH 5:14.89; Diana Watson 46, BH 5:25.73.
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, Eh Eaglehawk, Uni. Bendigo University, Uni. Bendigo University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.