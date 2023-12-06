Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Creer careers to second 3000m win of the season

December 6 2023 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Creer is enjoying a great start to the track season.
Andrew Creer is enjoying a great start to the track season.

UNIVERSITY'S Andrew Creer marked another 3000m victory in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help