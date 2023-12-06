Girl guilty of violent attack has learnt conflict resolution in cafe job

A 15-year-old girl facing the Bendigo Children's Court over an assault earlier this year has since acquired conflict resolution skills through a job in hospitality, the court heard.
The teenager pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful assault in Castlemaine earlier this year, which was captured on CCTV footage
The court heard that on Sunday, April 23 she approached a teenager and two of his friends at a public bench near CastIemaine's IGA supermarket, claiming he had been acting suspiciously around some bikes.
She then punched the teenager in the head, hitting him five times.
The blows mostly connected with the bike helmet he was wearing but two punches landed on the side of the boy's face.
He was uninjured but sore as a result of the attack and reported it to police.
When interviewed by police the girl had admitted only to punching the victim once.
Defence lawyer Nickie King said her client's situation had improved significantly since the attack.
She had changed her residential accommodation and hoped to be able to return to living with her mother.
She was now attending an alternative school part time and had been working in a coffee shop, a job she felt very positive about.
"She loves being purposeful and surrounded by people who have goals and dreams for their future," Ms King said.
The lawyer acknowledged her young client had previously been given a diversion order over her involvement in an affray.
That had occurred at a time when she was regularly absconding from home, Ms King said.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said it was positive the girl was working and her hospitality job would be teaching her to manage conflict - something the teenager emphatically agreed with.
"I think you've got a very bright future ahead of you," she said, sentencing the girl to a six-month good behaviour bond with a $300 surety and giving her some homespun advice on managing her temper.
"I find that even [with] the worst upsets, it's always better the next day. Sleep on it," the magistrate said.
"That's usually the way you can resolve a conflict - to give it some time to have a think about it."
