Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Girl guilty of violent attack has learnt conflict resolution in cafe job

JD
By Jenny Denton
December 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 15-year-old girl facing the Bendigo Children's Court over an assault earlier this year has since acquired conflict resolution skills through a job in hospitality, the court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.