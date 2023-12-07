Titan of Bendigo, George Mackay, guided Addy into the era of Federation

George Mackay was the Bendigo Advertiser's accomplished editor for decades and guided it to become one of the leading newspapers in regional Victoria.
Born in 1860, George was absorbed from an early age in journalism, politics and cricket. His father, Angus, had acquired the Advertiser at the height of the gold rush, and as editor and proprietor transformed it from an embryonic publication to a journal of substance.
Angus became a minister in Victorian governments, with notable achievements to his credit, while making clear to his sons that the Advertiser was his preferred destiny for them.
After a comprehensive grounding at the paper, George became its editor in 1889. He was well equipped for the role. His expertise in history, politics and literature complemented his familiarity with the mining industry that remained crucial to Bendigo's prosperity.
George's personal attributes also served him well as editor. His sharp intellect, innate modesty and understated charm blended with his lively sense of humour and his air of maturity beyond his years.
He was good at instilling a sense of collective purpose in a worthwhile endeavour. The "accurate recording of events was the rule" at the Advertiser, noted Claude McKay, whose stint at Bendigo was followed by a celebrated career in newspapers.
George was willing to lead on matters great and small in his editorials. The Advertiser supported federation as vehemently as it opposed strikes. It supported the British and Australian cause wholeheartedly in the Boer War and the First World War.
More locally, the Advertiser maintained its extensive coverage of mining matters, and campaigned vigorously on public health infractions. George also successfully transformed the Weekly Advertiser, which had operated for decades as a periodical digest of the parent daily, into The Bendigonian, the first illustrated paper in country Victoria.
George was a generous cultural resource for his city. Not only did his books establish him as Bendigo's finest historian; he was influential in education matters and charitable activities, and a compelling speaker as well as a fluent writer.
He was also a highly talented cricketer, who was selected in an Australian side to tour England (though he did not go, which he later regretted).
George married Mary Nish in 1886. Their eldest son, Murdoch (Doch), was such an exceptionally brilliant student that the law professor at Melbourne University concluded that he had known no abler scholar in almost two decades. Doch was poised for an illustrious career in the law and/or politics, but was killed at Pozières in August 1916.
This was a shattering blow for George, and two years later he relinquished the editorship of the Advertiser, a decision that was widely lamented. During his long retirement he continued his admirable range of contributions to the betterment of his city - he was still president of the Bendigo United Cricket Club in 1947.
However, George Mackay's long innings ended the following year when he died at the age of 87, predeceased by both his wives and five of his six children.
Ross McMullin's book Life So Full of Promise: Further Biographies of Australia's Lost Generation, which illuminates the Mackays' significance at the Advertiser, has been shortlisted for the national Nib Literary Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.