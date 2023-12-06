Bendigo Cricket Club receives sizeable juniors grant

The Bendigo Cricket Club has received a considerable grant to help provide their juniors with better equipment.
The club was recently informed that their application for an Australian Sports Foundation's Active Kids Grants was successful.
The Goers have received $2600 to put towards the purchase of junior cricket equipment from HART Sport, including stumps, helmets, balls, cones, and scoreboards.
Bendigo CC president Mark Ryan said this will guarantee their juniors will have access to the equipment they need to improve.
"We put in an application and were lucky to be successful with the number of applicants, but we're very grateful," he said.
"We're down a bit for junior numbers at the moment, and a lot of our parents from the area can, at times, struggle with fees, so to be able to provide things like a kitbag full of equipment is a big benefit for the club."
The Active Kids Grants Program aims to help support kids with free sporting equipment and uniforms.
ASF chief executive officer Patrick Walker said the financial boost for successful clubs comes at a time when the cost of living has put up significant barriers for kids to participate in sports.
"Community sports clubs are crying out for support across Australia, so it is fantastic that clubs will receive grants for equipment and uniforms to help reduce costs and encourage greater participation," Walker said.
The Goers currently have an under-14s side and blast program in their junior system.
