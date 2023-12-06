Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Cricket Club receives sizeable juniors grant

December 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Cricket Club has received a $2600 grant to help support their juniors with eqiptment. Picture by Bendigo Cricket Club Facebook
Bendigo Cricket Club has received a $2600 grant to help support their juniors with eqiptment. Picture by Bendigo Cricket Club Facebook

The Bendigo Cricket Club has received a considerable grant to help provide their juniors with better equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.