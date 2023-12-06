'Pride and passion': Greater Bendigo CEO reflects on 40 years of service

It's been a huge part of his life but departing chief executive officer of the City of Greater Bendigo Craig Niemann admits working in local government was a job he simply "fell into".
A self-described numbers person, Mr Niemann landed a job as a clerk at the former Borough of Eaglehawk when he was 18 in 1983, while studying accounting at university.
Almost four decades later, Mr Niemann has a resume which includes top jobs as chief executive of the Loddon Shire from 1997 to 2005 and the City of Greater Bendigo from 2007 to 2023.
Mr Niemann was raised on a dairy farm at Yarrawalla, near Pyramid Hill, and has always lived and worked within 70 kilometres of Bendigo.
"I've stayed in [local government] because I've really enjoyed the opportunity to try and make a difference in the community and being able to stay local," he said.
"I've got a fair bit of passion and for what I do and pride in what I do because I can see how Bendigo and this region has grown and developed over time.
"And that's been quite satisfying, to be able to make a contribution as a CEO."
In December 2022, Mr Niemann signed a one-year contract with the council, signalling his departure from the Greater Bendigo organisation after 40 years in local government.
It was a personal milestone he said he was proud to achieve, as he would wrap up his commitments over the next two weeks.
While it may be hard to reflect on achievements Mr Niemann has overseen in the municipality's top job since 2007, he said establishing a "strong organisational culture of good values and behaviours" was something he was proud of.
Physical achievements of the city were perhaps easier to identify, including the construction of the Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre, the Ulumbarra Theatre, the Bendigo Airport runway, upgrades to Bendigo Stadium, and the Bendigo GovHub Galkangu, which city staff moved into this year.
One of the city's chief executive's key responsibilities was overseeing the council, and its nine elected councillors.
Mr Niemann said while there had been some more controversial groups of councillors, the current group had been "working well" together.
"The current council is quite a diverse group of individuals, but they're working well as a council and that's great," he said.
"It's been fantastic that they've been able to accept that they do have differences, but ultimately most of the decisions they make are pretty unanimous in their thinking."
He said even the more controversial councils made some of the biggest decisions on landmark projects in Greater Bendigo.
"While it might play out publicly that they're not always playing well in the sandpit, most of the time they're doing great work for the community in their own way," Mr Niemann said.
Mr Niemann departs while the city continues to work on a plan to help the region prepare for a population of 200,000 people.
The Managed Growth Strategy is set to be the "framework for how Greater Bendigo should grow to accommodate" thousands more residents.
Mr Niemann said the challenge would be where the "growth front" of greater Bendigo would be.
"They can't be just further out," he said.
"There's going to have to be a bit of infill growth, a bit of high density in some parts; the city centre we would love to get a bit taller to grow up a little bit more.
"There's lots of challenges around that. We don't control all of that, we just try and create the environment where that can happen."
Mr Niemann said he congratulated Andrew Cooney, who would take over the role of chief executive on December 15.
"He's worked here for the last five years as a director in the city, so he knows the place, he knows the organisation," Mr Niemann said.
"He's really strongly engaged in the community and I think that's really important, that he's a Bendigo person."
The departing chief executive said he was he wasn't sure what was next for him, but he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.
"I'm not sure it's retirement, and I think I won't be able to sit and do nothing," he said.
"There'll be things that surely come my way or I'll look for things that I want to do and we'll see what plays out going forward."
