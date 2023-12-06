EVCA T20: United begins premiership defence with impressive win

United has begun its EVCA T20 competition defence in perfect fashion, comfortably accounting for Axe Creek by 29 runs.
The Tigers have their eye in this season already when it comes to the games shortest format having had a successful Kookaburra Cup campaign where they made the final and beat BDCA representative Strathfieldsaye a couple of weeks ago.
Backing in a powerful opening pair of EVCA Division One leading run scorer Mackenzie Whittle and marquee player Jack Neylon, the Tigers posted 5-165.
Whittle continued his strong season, making 31 off 23, while Strathdale-Maristians' top-order bat, Neylon, made 29.
Manish Singh Negi picked up both the openers and first drop Ashley Mayo to finish with the figures of 3-12 off 4.0.
The Cowboy's chase rested primarily on their top three.
Skipper Joel Bish made a run a ball 20, and Bendigo top order bat Kyle Humphrys 25, but both were dismissed in quick succession by Whittle (2-29 off 4.0).
The dangerous Parminder Singh made no impact, departing for a two-ball duck.
Connor Bulger (22) and Ranjit Singh (46 not out) steadied the ship for the Cowboys, but it wasn't enough as they finished 9-136 from their 20 overs.
Tigers opening bowler Dylan Bailie claimed three wickets in his comeback spell late in the innings to finish with figures of 3-19 off 4.0.
Mandurang will again be one of the favourites to claim T20 glory in the EVCA this season if their round-one performance is anything to go by.
Last season's runners-up produced a blistering batting display, chasing down a target of 140 with 35 balls to spare.
The Rangas marquee player Regis Chakabva lived up to the billing, blasting 67 not out off 35 balls with five boundaries and six maximums included.
The Bamawm Lockington United skipper - who made 172 off 139 balls earlier this season - was well supported by opener Phillip Berry, who made a run a ball 37.
2022-23 EVCA T20 leading run scorer Corey Dickins departed for a duck, but it meant little as a Linton Colclough (22 not out of 7 balls) cameo ensured a big victory.
Division one equal leading wicket-taker Reuben Cameron was taken to the cleaners in his only over, going for 18.
Kangaroo Flat all-rounder Adam Burns (1-16 off 3.0) picked up the early breakthrough of Brannon Stanford, but that was his only luck with the ball.
Earlier, Burns made 17, coming in at number five during the Panther's batting innings.
Opener David Blume was the rock of the Panther's innings, making 59 off 57, but no other Panther made above 20.
Dylan Achison (1-14 off 4.0) was the pick of the Rangas bowlers.
Spring Gully recorded a measure of revenge against Sedgwick on Tuesday night, reversing the two sides' recent result in the EVCA Division One competition.
The Ram's round-five victory over the Crows was the shock of the season so far, being their maiden win of the campaign and the Crow's first defeat.
Redemption was on the minds of the Crows after being bowled out for 51 three days earlier, and they found it by comprehensively defeating the Rams by eight wickets.
A tight team bowling performance by the Crows restricted their opponents to 6-119, with opening bowlers James Fox (3-14 off 4.0) and Nick Skeen (2-26 off 4.0) the pick of the attack.
Skeen - who has picked up 15 wickets so far this season - snared the vital breakthrough of Rams marquee player Ryan Grundy.
The Huntly North captain has already made two centuries for the Power in 2023-24 but could only manage 19.
Dustin Elliot (33) and Lucas Baldwin (30) gave the Rams what appeared to be something defendable, but 119 would turn out to be nowhere near enough as the Crows chased it down in 11.5 overs.
Strathdale-Maristians all-rounder Sam Johnston has made 185 runs from four innings for the Suns this season, with most coming in the lower order due to him playing in the deepest batting lineup in Bendigo cricket.
But he got his chance at the top for the Crows and showed his class, making 59 off 31, hitting nine fours and a pair of sixes.
The Cobras demolished the Bendigo Strikers by nine wickets.
Cobras opening bowler Jesse Trenfield finished with brilliant figures of 4-5 off 4.0, with the Strikers only managing 79.
Damian Cupido thrashed 58 off 30 in reply before departing three runs short of the target.
The Cobras romped home with 12.3 overs to spare.
