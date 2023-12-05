Lane, Childs strike form at Bendigo Jockey Club meeting

Jordan Childs and Damian Lane produced winning doubles at Tuesday's Bendigo Jockey Club meeting.
Childs and Lane won the first four races between them - all maiden events - on horses that look to have a bright future.
The horse with the most upside could be Deeling Aces, which won on debut for Childs and Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde.
The four-year-old daughter of Dundeel was fractious in the barriers before the start, but showed plenty of ability in winning the Bendigo Skin Clinic Fillies and Mares Maiden Plate (1400m).
"She was a little bit slow away, but it was her first start,'' Childs said.
"She has a future... particularly when she gets over more ground."
Childs other win on the day was Somebodytolove for in-form trainer Grahame Begg in the DeAraugo and Lea Electrical Maiden Plate (1400m).
Lane won the opening two races of the day aboard Ruada for the Simon Zahra camp and Eseiza for Cliff Brown.
Backed into an odds-on favourite on debut, Ezeiza had too much class for her rivals in the KFC Bendigo Maiden Plate (1000m).
"She travelled lovely for me, she was a little bit keen early, but once she paced herself she was great,'' Lane said.
"She held her gallop through to the line."
It was a good meeting for punters, with six of the 10 races won by favourites.
Jamie Mott produced a perfect frontrunning ride to win the final event of the day aboard Rich Lover for Mornington training combination Pat Carey and Harris Walker.
Mott rated the four-year-old son of Rich Enuff to perfection and the gelding gave a good kick at the top of the straight.
He had enough in hand at the end of 1300m to stave off the fast-finishing Moor Mumm, while Sevillana was third.
"He's run three or four seconds, so to get over the line today is really good,'' Carey said.
"When he gets forward he gets into a rhythm and he can hold a good tempo. By my view they didn't go too hard and he enjoyed the race for a long time. He was in the 1A position when they straightened."
