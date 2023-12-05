Daniels, Pelicans survive and advance in NBA in-season tournament

Dyson Daniels is on his way to Las Vegas.
Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans' team-mates are through to the final four of the inaugural NBA in-season tournament after they defeated the Sacramento Kings in the western conference quarter-final on Tuesday [AEDT].
The Pelicans overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Kings 127-117 and move into the semi-finals against the winner of the other quarter-final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Former Bendigo Braves guard Daniels played six minutes and had two steals and one rebound in the win over the Kings.
The Pelicans trailed by as many as 15 points in the opening quarter, but fought back strongly to take the lead for good early in the second term.
Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 30 points, while Herb Jones added 23 points.
As well as advancing to the final four, the Pelicans' players earned $US50,000 each for the victory.
The Lakers-Suns quarter-final clash is on Wednesday afternoon [AEDT], with the semi-final in Las Vegas to be played on Saturday [AEDT].
In the eastern conference, Indiana was the first team into the semi-finals after upstaging Boston in the quarter-finals.
The grand final is on Monday [AEDT]. The prize for the players on the winning grand final team is $US500,000 each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.