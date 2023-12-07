Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's new mental health court already changing lives

By Jenny Denton
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:30pm
Bendigo ARC court team Magistrate Megan Aumair, police prosecutor Carl Sofo, ARC case manager Sarah Sunderland and ARC registrar Miranda Hetherington. Picture by Darren Howe
A new mental health court that opened in Bendigo in July has been "tracking well" and facilitating potentially profound life changes, according to the magistrates involved.

