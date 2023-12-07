Bendigo's new mental health court already changing lives

A new mental health court that opened in Bendigo in July has been "tracking well" and facilitating potentially profound life changes, according to the magistrates involved.
The Assessment and Referral Court (ARC), which caters for criminal offenders with mental illness or serious cognitive issues such as autism or intellectual disability, aims to address the underlying causes of their offending.
The ARC started in 2010 at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court, and subsequently in Frankston, Moorabbin and the Latrobe Valley.
Its launch in Bendigo in July comes after the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System recognised the program's success, and the government pledged to expand it over the next four years.
Bendigo is the first of the new regional ARC sites.
Supervising magistrate Ros Porter told the Advertiser the program was "making sure that individuals before the court are getting appropriate treatment and support".
This was not only for the sake of the accused - who may never have had an effective diagnosis or treatment before - but also in order to reduce reoffending in the interests of community safety.
The prevalence of mental health problems in the community were well known, Ms Porter said, and research showed that among prisoners the incidence of acquired brain injury (ABI) was 40 per cent and higher for women.
A significant number of family violence victims had sustained ABIs.
"So we're able to screen people for an acquired brain injury, for example, and refer people for a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment," Ms Porter said.
To be eligible an offender has to have a mental health diagnosis indicating significant impairment, stand to benefit from help with community-based referrals, plead guilty and be willing to participate.
They are then allocated a case worker and the court will defer their sentence for up to a year.
Over a 12-month period they need to attend monthly hearings - which take place around an oval table in the relatively informal Koori court room - to discuss their progress.
Police prosecutors, lawyers, community service and mental health workers as well as family members may all be present.
"We're really working as part of a multidisciplinary team, which is quite different to the mainstream court approach," Ms Porter said.
"It's very conversational, so I would be facilitating a conversation with the participant. It is designed to assist the individual to better access the court process and to support change."
The program resulted in individuals reducing their rate of offending, often obtaining employment, addressing health issues and improving family relationships, where these had often been quite disrupted, the supervising magistrate said.
"That is a huge benefit not just to them, but also to the community."
Bendigo ARC magistrate Megan Aumair said "an extraordinarily dedicated team" was involved in the new specialist court, and case workers had gained participants' trust.
"I had a young man recently who was clearly in the depths of drug dependency some months ago and now you can just see him grow in confidence," she said.
Over the first few months of ARC's operation in Bendigo progress had been made, but "the real change" was yet to come as the process continued.
"[The participants'] willingness to talk about their life and challenges is growing as we are going along. They are working really hard for positive change," Ms Aumair said.
"And those that are not doing well are still turning up hoping something might change for them. They are encouraged to be the best versions of themselves.
"We are tracking well with participants, and I am looking forward to our first graduation."
ARC is the second new specialist court to open in Bendigo this year, with the Koori Court and Koori County Court also starting up in the new five-storey court building, which were officially opened in February this year.
