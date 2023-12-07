Photographer Darren Howe selects some of his favourite Addy pics

Bendigo Advertiser has been publishing award-winning photographs for most of the newspaper's 170 years in print and online.
The past 10 to 15 years have seen the Addy's snappers bring some stunning images to readers and subscribers with the added benefit of digital technology.
From floods to fires, sporting triumphs, dramatic rescues and profiles of well known community members, the Advertiser's photographers have captured the highs and lows of life in central Victoria.
We've been there to celebrate with you, mourn with you and capture a snapshot of life in Central Victoria.
In the first of a series of picture galleries, we are looking back at some of the most memorable shots of the past few decades.
Perhaps there is a picture of you in our mega gallery, which has been chosen by Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe.
Keep an eye out for the next in the series, part of the Bendigo Advertiser's 170th birthday celebrations.
