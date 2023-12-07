Murder, kidnapping, mysteries: the crimes that shocked Bendigo

Throughout the city's history, thousands of Bendigo residents have woken up ready to start what they thought would be a typical day.
Some of their names are now tied forever to the region and its criminal history.
These are some of the most shocking crimes, alleged and proven, in our history.
Zayden Veal-Whitting was only 10-months-old and sleeping in his cot when he was murdered in the middle of the night by an intruder.
Harley Hicks was jailed for life after the 2012 burglary-turned-murder when the ice-fuelled man broke into a Long Gully home and struck the baby with a home-made baton more than 30 times.
Hicks, 19 at the time of his crimes, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 32 years without parole.
Kangaroo Flat mother-of-four Samantha Kelly, 39, was reported missing in January 2016 with her body found the following month in Shelborne bushland near Maldon.
She had been beaten to death with a hammer in a murder concocted by her three housemates - Christine Lyons, Peter Arthur and Ronald Lyons.
Christine Lyons was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Ms Kelly that was part of a twisted plan to take on the custody of her four children.
Ronald Lyons was sentenced to 12 years and six months for attempted murder and assisting an offender, while Peter Arthur was sentenced to 22 years with 18 years non-parole for murder
Police believe Mr Pearce was shot at close range using a high-powered .308 hunting rifle. He died from his wounds in hospital on May 6, 1985.
In 1986 the Victorian coroner found Mr Pearce was shot "by or by the arrangement and organisation of" a former business partner. Charges were never laid.
A number of missing person cold cases - suspected murders - have become well-known across Central Victoria including Maryborough boy Terry Floyd, Bendigo couple Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte, and Pyramid Hill's Krystal Fraser.
Young Terry was 12-years-old when he disappeared on June 28, 1975 in Avoca. A coroner has determined he was murdered.
A coronial inquest in 2014 found Allan and Maureen had met with foul play.
A Victorian coroner also found that Ms Fraser who was heavily pregnant when she disappeared had died of non-natural causes. None of their bodies have ever been found.
On October 1, Bendigo man John Matthew Wason, 36, assaulted his father - who was later hospitalised with head injuries - and when police arrived he refused to exit the home - instead firing bullets at officers outside.
Four police officers were shot - two sustaining life-threatening injuries - with reinforcements being called in from at least three other stations on top of an armoured vehicle from the Special Operations Group.
Mr Wason died from a self-inflicted gunshot during the 19-hour-long siege.
A so-called "anti-nuclear warrior" held six teachers and three prisoners hostage at the Bendigo prison in August 1987, in a siege lasting more than a day.
John Dixon-Jenkins, 43, later released the two female teachers.
He faced charges across the country for similar crimes.
On October 6 in 1972, Edwin John Eastwood and Robert Clyde kidnapped six children and one teacher from the tiny school and deserted them in the bush in a van.
Teacher Mary Gibbs managed to free herself and her students from the vehicle where they were being kept by using her shoe to smash the window.
The kidnappers sought a $1 million ransom from the Education Minister.
The pair were later jailed and Eastwood later escaped from jail and took hostages in a second incident. He faced more than 25 years of jailtime for the two matters.
William Ian Miller murdered humanities student Mary Katai in a brutal attack in a View Street antique shop.
She was working part-time in the store and was struck for behind with a heavy object, leaving her with a fractured skull before she was repeatedly stabbed.
Miller confessed seven days later.
Another worker in the CBD was murdered, this time in October 2011.
Bendigo newsagent Garry Angus, 49, was fatally stabbed by a mentally ill man and was found dead in the kitchen of his NewsXpress newsagency in Pall Mall.
Antony John Duguid, 47, was found not guilty of murder by reason of mental impairment.
Lorraine Moss was sentenced to 18 years in jail for the repeated poisoning and eventual murder of her husband - Bendigo meat worker John Moss - who died in January 1984.
Postmortem results showed he he had 80 times the normal arsenic levels.
Lorraine ultimately confessed to poisoning her husband.
The Black Saturday bushfires across the state on February 7, 2009, killed 173 people.
The fire in Bendigo killed Mick Kane, and destroyed 58 homes.
A Supreme Court jury ultimately found the boys were unfit to be tried due to intellectual disabilities.
Unfortunately not just a horrific Bendigo folktale, Clinton Kirkbride was known as the "toe ticker" and was convicted in 1996 of multiple assaults after he broke into Bendigo houses.
While families slept, he removed bed covers from children and fondled their legs and feet.
He later pleaded guilty to 24 charges in 1996 and was sentenced a three-month intensive corrections order, two year community based order and $3000 in fines.
He was later sentenced for other offending in the County Court in 2002 to four and a half years in jail, with two and a half years non parole.
The young Bendigo mother died at age 31 in April 1986 - her husband told police this was as a result of cancer which she did not have.
A toxicology report, however, showed severe strychine poisoning - five times the lethal dose.
Her husband Ray McQueen was arrested and charged three months later.
A coroner said there were elements of the case that pointed to foul play and dismissed the possibility that she had been accidentally poisoned.
The court process did not progress and he went on to remarry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.