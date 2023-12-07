F1, tennis, football, golf, swimming, darts: Bendigo sporting stars

A Formula One driver, a professional tennis star or maybe even a world darts champion.
If the past 20 years are any indication, the opportunities are endless and the future is exciting for Bendigo sport.
In 2003 when we sat down to write about 150 years of sport in the Bendigo Advertiser, much of the focus centred around the region's proud football history.
For the previous century, central Victoria was a production factory for VFL/AFL footballers.
Carlton's golden era of the 1970s and 1980s was littered with Bendigo footy products, Graham Arthur was Hawthorn's first premiership captain and the list goes on.
20 years on we're still producing champion footballers - Joel Selwood and Dustin Martin just to name two - but the way our sport has evolved in the past 20 years is proof that there is no ceiling to what Bendigonians and the wider region can, firstly, aspire to and, secondly, achieve.
20 years ago the prospect of a Bendigo golfer winning on the PGA Tour and contending in majors was a pipedream. Lucas Herbert changed the narrative.
The Tour de France is one of the most gruelling sporting events in the world.
Few regional centres in Australia can boast a list of competitors with the class and depth of Bendigo's riders over the past 15 years.
From Bendigo to Australian women's Test cricketer number 176 - Tayla Vlaeminck inspired a new generation of young female cricketers in the region and Bendigo now has its own women's competition.
Women's footy is thriving in central Victoria and goes from strength-to-strength each year.
Then there's Jenna Strauch. The Bendigo East Swimming Club junior who progressed to Olympic athlete and medalist at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Two-time Commonwealth Games singles champion Aaron Wilson is the face of lawn bowls in Australia.
Back in 2003, the thought of having two central Victorians play in the NBA was laughable. Matthew Dellavedova and Dyson Daniels proved it can be done.
Who would have thought that Bendigo would have its own basketball team competing in arguably the second best women's competition in the world? The Bendigo Spirit are two-time Women's National Basketball League champions.
We could go on and on, but you see the point.
From the Addy's 150th birthday to the 170th birthday, Bendigo athletes have taken a giant step on the national and world stage in a variety of sports.
How Bendigo sport evolves in the future is even more exciting.
What the City of Greater Bendigo decides to do with the Queen Elizabeth Oval will shape our ability to host major national and international events at our traditional sporting headquarters.
Investment in corporate facilities and improved amenities for the public are a must for the QEO to be considered to stage cricket and football events of higher quality than our domestic leagues.
Fingers crossed council shoots for the stars.
Despite the recent Commonwealth Games debacle, our world-class sport and entertainment facility at Red Energy Arena is expected to get another upgrade.
While basketball and netball will be front and centre to prosper from the upgrade, there could be a golden opportunity for other indoor sports to be enhanced.
If we were to be greedy, a championship level golf course and a rectangular stadium capable of hosting national soccer and rugby matches would be nice to add to the Bendigo sporting mix.
In 2053 when the Addy celebrates birthday number 200 here's hoping our sporting trajectory has continued to rise.
Maybe our first wish should be that sport is still being played the way we know it and not just with buttons on a mind numbing device.
