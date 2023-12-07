Happy 170, from the team at the Addy to our readers

Happy 170th to us. Or, more accurately, to you - our readers.
The Bendigo Advertiser has seen a lot of change in that time. The world has gone through upheaval and joy.
And we've been there all the way, covering the events that matter to Bendigo and the region.
These days, the way we bring you the news reflects how we now live.
With phones in hand wherever we go, the news comes along with us.
Breaking information is at our fingertips, a huge plus in times of emergency when a stream of details can be channelled straight to you.
The Bendigo Advertiser is your trusted voice in the region and has been for 170 years.
We take the time to investigate and check the details, hit the streets to talk to people and send our photographers to record the moments that make our city such a vibrant place to live.
Thank you for turning to us, and trusting us, to keep you informed and connected, which in turn helps to keep our community strong.
From the first editors and journalists who guided the Addy in its goldrush days, through to today's team of talented and tenacious digital storytellers, we are proud to champion the past, present and future of this place we love to call home.
And while many things about Bendigo have changed, and will undoubtedly continue changing as the digital age evolves, we are grateful to be taking that journey with you.
I'm excited to see where our shared future leads us.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Bendigo Advertiser
