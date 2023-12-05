Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
November rainfall rises above the average after a barren spell in spring

By David Chapman
December 6 2023 - 5:00am
After a dry start, the heavens opened over Bendigo for an above average monthly rainfall total. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
It may look dry around the region but Bendigo has actually had an above average November in terms of rainfall.

