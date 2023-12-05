November rainfall rises above the average after a barren spell in spring

It may look dry around the region but Bendigo has actually had an above average November in terms of rainfall.
No rain fell for the first seven days of the month which immediately followed on from a two-week dry spell to end October when only 2.4mm fell in that 14-day period.
With just 5.2mm falling until November 24, the 2023 monthly total was on track to be the driest November since 2012 when only 6.4mm fell.
However a heavy downpour saw 32mm of rain recorded until 9am on November 25 which was then followed up by 13.6mm four days later.
It helped boost the monthly November total to 54.6mm to push above the 30-year average for this time of year of 46.6mm.
It was also well up on the November 2022 total of 33.2mm.
The rainfall for November 2023 was similar to the preceding month's total of 55.6mm, which was also above the 30-year average for October and a big increase on a dry August (22.6mm) and September (10.6mm) period.
Temperatures for the month began mildly with the first day registering a top of 20.2 degrees and the lowest overnight minimum for November of just five degrees.
The mercury rose steadily after that to reach the month's highest daytime temperature of 34 degrees on November 10.
The highest overnight minimum was recorded on November 24 at 19.2 degrees.
It's been a hot and dry start to December with no rainfall recorded for the first five dyas and temperatures nudging up into the mid-30s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.