Historian James Lerk's whistlestop tour of Bendigo's 'characters'

"There's some very interesting characters that we've had here in Bendigo over a very prolonged period of time," says local historian James Lerk.
Among a handful of stand-outs he nominates for a potted history of the city are the discoverers of gold, investors in real estate and promoters of a reliable water supply for the settlement.
The story starts, though, with the Dja Dja Wurrung, who inhabited the area for "many, many millennia" and knew the gold was there.
Their feelings on the subject were of course not considered when alluvial gold was unearthed in the Bendigo Creek by Margaret Kennedy in 1851.
Her find sparked a rush of tens of thousands of eager diggers from around the world who set the course of development for the settlement then known as Sandhurst.
Among them were Chinese immigrants, who despite the Victorian Government's attempts to restrict their numbers, arrived in their thousands and established an enduring community.
It was the subsequent discovery of reef gold, found in quartz, which made Bendigo really famous, Lerk says.
"We had over 6000 gold mines here, all seeking this material.
"And that's why this was the richest goldfield in the whole of eastern Australia. It eclipsed the nearest goldfield in Victoria by one third."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Advertiser, set up in Hargreaves Street in 1853, became "the leading journal in the whole of the colony of Victoria," the historian says.
One of its early owners and editors, Angus Mackay, who was later elected to parliament, was considered one of the foremost pioneers of Bendigo.
Under his administration a supply of water from Malmsbury to Sandhurst was established.
Water continues to be an important issue for Bendigo, Lerk says.
He also nominates engineer and businessman Don Erskine as a local legend for his role in securing a reliable supply during the millennium drought of the early 2000s via the Goldfields 'superpipe' connecting the Murray Goulburn river system to Lake Eppalock.
While the money and success of 19th century mining entrepreneur George Lansell is legendary in Bendigo, the mining magnate whose wealth eclipsed all others was John Boyd Watson, Lerk says.
Lansell had invested his money back into Bendigo's mines but Watson, once he had "made his pile", took it to Melbourne to put into banks and building societies.
Another astute investor who had a serious impact on the place was pioneer goldfields priest Reverend Dr Henry Backhaus, who underwrote "all types of real estate, not only in Bendigo, but also on the Campaspe River".
"About one third of the central area of Bendigo was owned by Dr Backhaus," Lerk said, and after his death trustees built "all sorts of commercial premises" and notably the Sacred Heart Cathedral, which Backhaus had bought the land for.
Another hero, in Lerk's books, is Bendigo's industry.
While many successful industrial operations that supported mining died a natural death along with the mining, the city still has some pretty important industries, Lerk says.
"Bendigo's future is still very much based on manufacturing and supply and service.
"For example, we have an industry here run by Don Erskine's family, Industrial Conveyancing (Australia), and they've got branches throughout the country.
"Another major industry that is doing very well and also has an international footprint is the Australian Turntable Company."
"These sort of industries are vital to Bendigo."
On another future question - that of development, the historian and former real estate agent is concerned about the problem of "good arable land ... being all swallowed up for housing".
"This is a very, very bad thing to happen for our future, because food and fibre has to come from somewhere," he says.
"So it's very important that all these areas, particularly out at Strathfield, and out towards Huntley and so on, be kept for agricultural and horticultural purposes."
That is particularly pertinent if Bendigo is going to continue to call itself a City of Gastronomy, he says.
