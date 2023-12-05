Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre to host massive four day carnival

A monster four days of tennis action will be held at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre starting Thursday.
There will be tournaments, Australian team camps, star appearances and even the Australian Open Cup.
Fans can be in the presence of the famous silverware as it tours Victoria as part of Tennis Australia's "AO on the Road" in the leadup to the Australian Open.
The trophies will be on display at the BRTC from 11.30am to 1.00pm on Thursday to kickstart the carnival of tennis.
Fans are welcome to pose for photos with the trophies.
Former professional and ex-professional players Storm Hunter, Zoe Hives and Nicole Pratt will be strutting their stuff on the courts for a worthwhile cause.
The trio adds some star power for the Impact Recovery-Rally4Ever 24-hour Tennis Marathon commencing at 10.30am on Friday.
Seven-time grand slam doubles winner John Fitzgerald and Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf will officially open the event.
The event aims to support mental and physical wellbeing, help prevent homelessness and bring freedom from addiction.
"This weekend is a terrific opportunity for the public to come along and support all the players involved," BRTC manager Allison Gook said.
"It is such an honour for our venue to be selected to host these important events and to use our platform to help make a difference in the local community.
"We will be inviting our major sponsor, Agnico Eagle (Fosterville Gold), to draw our first ever Christmas Raffle on December 9, which has over $8000 in prizes, including tickets to the Australian Open, Accommodation, and Tennis Racquets."
The BRTC will hold their December Junior and Open Tournaments from Friday to Sunday, showcasing over 200 players ranging from the Open division to Under-10s.
Running parallel Tennis Australia's National Junior Wheelchair Camp will be hosted by the BRTC across the weekend.
Ten of the best junior wheelchair tennis players in Australia will be in attendance as they prepare for the Australian Wheelchair Summer Series in January.
The Centre is also on the lookout for volunteers over the weekend or at upcoming events.
"We are now in a position where we would like to offer opportunities for Volunteers to join our team and become a part of the Bendigo Tennis Association family," Gook said.
"There are a wide range of areas where we can assist our volunteers to gain experience, learn new skills and to create opportunities."
