How to stay organised in 2024: Top tips for a productive year

When we endeavour to be organised in the new year, how many of us say it, only for our goals and promises to barely last a week in?

If you've ever done the same, you're not alone in the guilty party.

There are so many times when 'staying organised' becomes another empty phrase we tell ourselves in our everyday lives, the same as "I'll start tomorrow" or "It can be done later."

Therefore, let's ask ourselves, "How will I stop this cycle?" and "What steps will I take to keep myself on track?"



That's because, if you want something to stick, it's not just about "I will do this," it's about the methods you use and set in place for the future, to create a healthy habit.

Therefore, we're going to navigate you through some of the tips and tricks that can benefit you best for 2024 and hopefully, the foreseeable future... ie. beyond February.

Write it down on paper

In this technological world of staying connected, we are so used to tapping buttons, and chimes on our phones alerting us of things we need to do.



But, by writing your tasks down on physical paper, you are stimulating your brain in the process of setting your intended goal.



Using a Saint Belford 2024 diary, you might just retain the information longer.



When you go back to these notes and written reminders later, they help alert your memory as to what is your intended task and what you set out to achieve.

Having everything mapped out in a single diary also means you won't have post-it notes in random places or mismatched memos on your phone.



There's nothing worse than that itchy feeling that there was something you had to do - only to remember when it's too late.

Schedules help develop routines

When it comes to organisation, having a set rhythm can keep you on the right path.



Scheduling certain tasks to be undertaken in a specific order can help you develop a routine effectively and with efficiency.

For example, if you schedule a weekly meeting at work to go over business development, this helps to develop a routine to review the company's progress.



The same logic can be applied for your personal life.



If you take a regular walk each day, even for 15 mins, over time, this becomes second nature and something you plan into your day.



Likewise, if you set a timer for 10 minutes and clean up as much as you can every day, you'll find your house looking a lot less cluttered due to the easy-to-maintain habit you've incorporated into your routine.

Passion helps drive power

When it comes to keeping a healthy organisation habit, the truth is, having an actual desire to maintain it is going to be the factor that really drives whether or not you stick to your goals.



Many things we have a habit for, be it good or bad, come from a yearning for the said item.



Strive to want the feeling that being organised gives you, rather than coming at tasks from the perspective of 'if I don't do this, I will fail.'

Whether it is to prioritise your self care through enjoying a relaxing bath, or adjusting family activities, make sure you make time for yourself and those around you.



Whether it's your passion for fitness, arts, or cooking; ensuring you don't neglect what is truly important to you, in combination with your other goals for your career or personal development, will help you stay organised and on track 'all round'.

Don't be afraid to delegate

In the aim to stay organised and meet your goals, don't be afraid to entrust some of the workload onto others.



Whether that's in your family or work life, being able to ask for assistance, even if you're perfectly capable of doing something yourself, shows knowledge for when something is becoming too unmanageable.

Being organised doesn't mean you have to do it all yourself.



Effective delegation is actually a vital part of making sure the process runs smoothly, and will enable you to concentrate better on what you are doing.

Therefore, whether it is by putting coworkers in charge of certain tasks on a project at work or having your kids do certain chores at home, enabling the relevant person with a level of responsibility, you'll actually help to build a means of trust, cooperation and belief, both in them and their ability, and in you as a leader.

It also puts less stress on you. So remember, you don't need to be Atlas holding up the world.

Allow yourself a break

As strange as it may sound, part of being organised in life is also about recognising and honouring one's limitations, and knowing when to take a step back.

We've become so conditioned to the belief that being productive means we have to be constantly in action, motoring on like machines, as if it will be a badge of honour to work ourselves down to the ground.

The truth is, by setting yourself a break from your workload, whether it's 15 minutes away from a task or a two-week holiday from work, focusing on something else you enjoy, will enable you to return to your tasks calmer, refreshed and in a more productive state.



This can allow you to think more clearly, and look at situations from a different perspective.



So, when trying to stay organised next year, remember:

Write it down on paper Schedules shape routines Be passionate about your goals Delegating is no bad thing Breaks are boosters