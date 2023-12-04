It's beginning to look a lot like the 'A Very Brassy Christmas' concert

It's that time of year when Christmas Carols fill the rafters of churches across the city.
The carols came in the form of brass on November 3 at St Paul's Cathedral, the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band presenting A Very Brassy Christmas.
Decked out in Santa hats, band members took the audience on a sleigh ride through sing-a-long carols as well and all time Christmas favourites.
The band was joined on stage by vocalists Steph McCorkelle and Scarlett Abbott.
Check out photos from the performance below:
Attendees were invited to enjoy all their favourite Christmas songs, brass band style.
A Very Brassy Christmas was the start of a day filled with carols, with Maiden Gully Progress Association holdings its Maiden Gully Christmas Carols that evening.
The City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band's long history goes back to 1862 with the formation of the Sandhurst Volunteer Band.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.