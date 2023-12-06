Check out five Bendigo properties for sale valued at less than $500,000

This week the Bendigo Advertiser is looking at five properties potential homebuyers can get their hands on for between $400,000 and $500,000.
Scattered throughout the city, some of the homes boast sizeable parcels of land while some have immaculate interiors.
There is far more choice for buyers in the $400,000 to $500,000 price range, but with a few of the listings any new owner may need to carry out some work on their acquisition.
See what you could nab for less than $500,000 in the city of Greater Bendigo.
The homes are ranked in according to block size.
