Bendigo midweek bowls: Diggers survive scare from Square

Despite losing two of the three rinks, South Bendigo survived a scare from Golden Square to remain top of the Bendigo Bowls midweek pennant division one ladder.
The sixth-placed Square almost pulled off a big upset but ultimately fell short 70-64 as they slipped 13 points behind Bendigo in fourth.
David White was the hero for the Diggers, dominating his contest with Alan Eddy with White's rink single-handedly winning the game for the ladder leaders.
The 24-12 rink win was vital as Square snuck home in the remaining two clashes.
Neville Bowland defeated Gary Ryan 26-21, and Julie Ross beat Taylah Marron 26-25.
After opening their account for the season last week, Bendigo East came crashing back to earth against second-placed Kangaroo Flat.
The Flat prevailed 61-43, with Gregory Podesta the star of the show.
Podesta comprehensively accounted for Peter Huggard 27-11 to deliver the Roos the points.
On the other rinks, it was a different story, with Eric White just overcoming Robert Clough 18-15 while Bradley Marron even suffered defeat against Steve O'Bree 17-16.
Bendigo recorded a crucial victory against a fellow finals hopeful in Eaglehawk.
The 67-46 win allowed the Royals to jump the Hawks into the top four.
Gary Downie dominated his clash with Stephen Piercy 26-7, which ultimately proved the difference in the season-shaping contest.
Lee Harris overcame Stephen Carn 23-19, but there was a shock on the remaining rink, with Royals club coach Luke Hoskin suiting up for the match but losing to Kaye Rowe 20-18.
Inglewood bounced back from last week's defeat to Golden Square by comfortably accounting for Woodbury 68-39.
The Woodies won all three rinks, with Robert Day's 26-11 victory over Alan Brodie being the most dominant.
Laurie Witham also produced a commanding performance against Heather Cozens to win 24-11.
Maurice McMahon came close to usurping Ian Chamberlain but fell one shot short 18-17.
RESULTS:
DIVISION 1:
South Bendigo 70 def Golden Square 64
David White 24 def Alan Eddy 12, Gary Ryan 21 It Neville Bowland 26, Taylah Marron 25 It Julie Ross 26
Kangaroo Flat 61 def Bendigo East 43
Gregory Podesta 27 def Peter Huggard 11, Bradley Marron 16 It Steve O'Bree 17, Eric White 18 def Robert Clough 15
Bendigo 67 def Eaglehawk 46
Lee Harris 23 def Stephen Carn 19, Luke Hoskin 18 It Kaye Rowe 20, Gary Downie 26 def Stephen Piercy 7
Inglewood 68 def Woodbury 39
Robert Day 26 def Alan Brodie 11, Ian Chamberlain 18 def Maurice McMahon 17, Laurie Witham 24 def Heather Cozens 11
DIVISION 2:
Golden Square 63 def Heathcote 52, Bendigo East 51 def Kangaroo Flat 47, Castlemaine 65 def Strathfieldsaye 44, Harcourt 53 It White Hills 60
DIVISION 3:
Eaglehawk 55 It Golden Square 68, Marong 39 It Bendigo East 77, Castlemaine 74 def Woodbury 50, White Hills 51 It Bendigo 63
DIVISION 4:
Golden Square 37 It South Bendigo 75, Strathfieldsaye 44 It Kangaroo Flat 80, Calivil/Serpentine vs Dingee, North Bendigo 63 def Harcourt 46
DIVISION 5:
Campbells Creek 50 def South Bendigo 28, Bendigo 37 def Bendigo East 34, Inglewood 58 def Golden Square 25, White Hills 36 It Harcourt 42
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine 38 def South Bendigo 36, Eaglehawk 29 It Strathfieldsaye 34, Woodbury 54 def White Hills 26
