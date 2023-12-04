Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo midweek bowls: Diggers survive scare from Square

By Nathan Spicer
December 4 2023 - 4:00pm
South Bendigo's Trevor Zimmer (left) and Taylah Marron discuss tactics in their sides match with Golden Square on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo's Trevor Zimmer (left) and Taylah Marron discuss tactics in their sides match with Golden Square on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe

Despite losing two of the three rinks, South Bendigo survived a scare from Golden Square to remain top of the Bendigo Bowls midweek pennant division one ladder.

