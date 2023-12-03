Bendigo junior cricket wrap: Captains lead the way

Round four of the BDCA's under-16s junior competition became one-day matches after last week's washout.
Maiden Gully Marist opening bowler Zavier Ralphs produced the performance of the weekend, claiming the brilliant figures of 5-9 off 5.0 overs.
Defending 123 after skipper Oliver McKenzie made a run a ball 39 retired not out, Ralphs tore through the Strathfieldsaye Blue top order to have them 3-7 before taking his final two wickets in his second spell.
McKenzie was one of a few skippers who stood tall with the bat.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow co-captain Jonty Yates entered the crease at 3-23 chasing 138 but turned the tide of the match, smashing 50 from 38 balls.
He was well supported by Jack DeAraugo, who struck at 216.66 on his way to 52 off 24 deliveries.
Both Yates and DeAraugo hit nine boundaries and a six.
Earlier, Eaglehawk skipper Kai O'Hehir made 53 not out as the Hawks made 4-137 from their 25 overs.
The Jets chased it down with five wickets in hand.
In the under-14B division, Golden Square opening batsman Archer Lethlean made the top junior score of the weekend.
Needing 88 for victory, Lethlean made light work of the chase, smacking 63 out off only 29 balls, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes.
Sandhurst's Steve Shinoy was the only other half-centurion in the under-14s this week, making 50 off 26 deliveries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.