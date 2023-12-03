Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo junior cricket wrap: Captains lead the way

NS
By Nathan Spicer
December 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat under-12 Lewis Harrington plays a pull shot in his sides match against White Hills on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kangaroo Flat under-12 Lewis Harrington plays a pull shot in his sides match against White Hills on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Round four of the BDCA's under-16s junior competition became one-day matches after last week's washout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.