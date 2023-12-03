Herbert finishes seventh at Australian Open after early charge

BENDIGO golfer Lucas Herbert has had to settle for a seventh-placed finish in the Australian Open.
Having started Sunday's final round two shots behind leaders Rikuya Hoshino and Min Woo Lee, Herbert grabbed a slice of the lead after five holes at The Australian Golf Club.
Herbert shot two-under through his first eight holes on Sunday and was joint leader with Adam Scott at 13-under before his momentum was severely halted on the par four ninth.
Herbert triple bogeyed the ninth (424m) to slide down the leaderboard, four shots off the pace.
The 27-year-old finished the round carding a 1-over 72, following on from his earlier rounds of 68, 69 and 66.
Herbert ended the tournament at 10-under following on from last week's seventh-placed finish at the Australian PGA Championship.
Joaquin Niemann and Hoshino (both 14-under) needed two play-off holes to decide the winner, with Niemann prevailing.
Meanwhile, in the Australian Open women's Bendigo amateur Jazy Roberts achieved a top-20 finish.
Roberts finished tied for 14th after shooting 4-over for the tournament with rounds of 72, 73, 72 and 76.
South African Ashleigh Buhai (9-under) won by one shot from Australian Minjee Lee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.