Eaglehawk shines under Friday night lights in AVSL season

EAGLEHAWK was again number one club in premier division across the weekend's Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action.
Because of Saturday night's Zatopek 10 meet at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium, Bendigo Region clubs competed under lights on Friday night at the Flora Hill complex.
The Nitro Round meet drew 85 competitors to the Retreat Road venue.
Eaglehawk was represented by a squad of 50 as South Bendigo had 21 members compete.
It was nine and five which lined up for Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University.
A tally of 47,017 points was enough for Eaglehawk to again lead premier division from Diamond Valley, 45,087; Glenhuntly, 30,724; and Wendouree, 28,494.
In division two it was Ballarat Harriers which was number one with 23,534 points.
The chasing pack was led by Nunawading, 23,511; Chilwell, 21,414; and South Bendigo, 20,869.
Bendigo Harriers scored 8295 points.
A score of 2473 earned Bendigo University fourth place in a division five race led by Old Scotch, 9293; Whittlesea, 8071; and South Melbourne, 3564.
A score of 1548 points put South Bendigo young gun Rhys Hansen in fourth place in the Most Valuable Athlete standings.
Other high scorers were Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson, 1523; South Bendigo's Mia Schodde and Kai Norton, 1510 and 1497; and Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, 1495.
Two heats of the mile, 1609m, were run at Bendigo.
Jake Hilson was less than a second from breaking the Centre record of 4:30.60 set by South Bendigo clubmate Logan Tickell on December 10 last year.
On Friday night, Hilson raced to victory in 4:31.05 to earn 399 points.
Bloods' clubmate Tyler Fynch was runner-up in 5:02.24 and achieved the highest score of 411.
The Centre record of 5:01.93 for under-13 to under-16 was clocked by Logan Tickell on November 2, 2019.
There were many superb performances across a wide range of some unique and the traditional events at Bendigo's meet.
Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop charged to victory in the first of the 60m heats in 7.25 seconds for a score of 498 points.
Fastest of the girls was Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison in 8.24 for a score of 481.
South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton won the first of the mixed 600m heats in 1:26.13 for a score of 424 points.
Runner-up was Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm in 1:28.49 for the highest points tally for the men of 437.
Highest score across the 600m heats was 478 points for Eaglehawk's Tahlia Blight who ran heat two in 1:45.82 to be sixth.
Finale to the track action was the 2 x 100m relays.
Heat one went the way of Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood and Taine Bishop in 22.98 from Rhys Hansen and Oliver Muggleton in 23.09.
Jorja Morrison and Andrea Archibald added to the Hawks' run by winning heat three in 26.41.
At the hammer throw, Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham was a centimetre away from the 50 metre mark.
A throw of 49.99m clinched victory in flight two and a score of 494 points.
Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers reached 41.50m.
Best at long jump were Cameron Greenwood, 6.38m, and Rhys Hansen, 6.08m.
A mark of 5.45m by Jorja Morrison earned the night's top score of 475 points.
South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour, Kai Norton and Amber Fox dominated discus with marks of 45.72m, 39.44m and 34.92m.
