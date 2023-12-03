Rams upstage Crows to win first game of Emu Valley season

SEDGWICK has its first win of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season and Spring Gully its first defeat after the Rams upset the Crows on Saturday.
In what was a game reverted to a one-dayer after the previous week was washed out, the Rams demolished the Crows by 138 runs at Spring Gully.
The Rams revelled in the short form, posting 7-189 batting first set up by a strong foundation from openers Greg Thomas and Bailey Ilsley.
Thomas (61) and Ilsey (43) put on 77 for the first wicket, denying the Crows their first wicket until the 20th over.
As well as the strong start from the openers captain Jordan Ilsley also showed why he's one of the most dangerous batsman in the competition with his power hitting.
Ilsley smashed a quickfire 37 off just 20 balls with four fours and two sixes coming in at No.4.
The Spring Gully side featured the first XI debuts of brothers Noah and Jaxon Kelly.
Aged just 13 Jaxon is the youngest first XI debutante in Spring Gully history, with the leg-spinner finishing with 0-23 off three overs.
Older brother Noah (1-22) picked up a wicket in his first game with the dismissal of James Dempsey (5).
Lachlan Brook with 3-42 was the leading wicket-taker for the Crows, who folded with the bat for just 51 in reply.
Highlighting the fickle nature that is the game of cricket, after making a century in his previous innings, Jesse Marciano (0) was dismissed first ball - one of seven Spring Gully players out for a score of two or less.
Only Damien Venville (11) reached double figures for the Crows.
The Ilsley brothers - Bailey (3-12) and Jordan (3-25) - both took three wickets for the Rams, while Thomas followed up his 61 by taking an economical 2-6 off seven overs with the ball.
United has taken over top spot on the ladder from Spring Gully following its 140-run win over Mandurang.
The Tigers' bowlers backed up the batting effort from day one, bowling the Rangas out for 110 in reply to their 9-250.
It was always going to be hard work for the Rangas once they slumped to 3-10 in the third over.
Dylan Bailie struck twice removing Phil Berry (0) and Linton Colclough (6), while Joe Hartney dismissed Dylan Achison (1) in the early onslaught.
The Mandurang innings lasted just 37 overs in what was a disappointing showing with the bat at home.
Hartney (3-24), Bailie (2-38), Mac Whittle (2-6) and Zac Makeham (2-14) were all multiple wicket-takers for the Tigers.
James Pietromonaco's 31 was the top score for the Rangas.
A six-wicket haul from Marong's Reuben Cameron wasn't enough for the Panthers to claim victory against Emu Creek at home.
Chasing Marong's 153 the Emus started the day at 1-53 and passed their target four wickets down before pulling stumps at 8-177.
Resuming on 24 the Emus' Simon Marwood added another 43 runs to score 67 - his third half-century from four innings this season.
Marwood faced just 50 balls, cracking nine fours and two sixes, while fellow all-rounder Tyrone Downie scored a run-a-ball 47 with eight boundaries.
The Panthers' Cameron claimed the best bowling figures of the round with 6-26 off 8.5 overs.
He is now the first player this season to take multiple five-wicket hauls having also bagged 5-51 against West Bendigo in round three.
Axe Creek squared its ledger at 2-2, while keeping West Bendigo winless.
Defending its score of 212 at Ken Wust Oval the Cowboys bowled the Redbacks out for 101.
Manish Negi (3-16) led the way with the ball for the Cowboys, who at one stage took 4-6 as the Redbacks fell from 2-46 to 6-52.
Travis O'Connell and Sajith Edirisnghe with 18 each were the best with the bat for the Redbacks, whose side included Sophie O'Connell, who took a wicket (1-19) and a catch in the Cowboys' second innings of 7-163.
ARNOLD inflicted the first defeat of the season upon reigning Upper Loddon Cricket Association premier Kingower on Saturday.
Sent in to bat first, a knock of 91 from Phil Scholes set up the Redbacks for their match-winning score of 5-203 from their 35 overs.
Scholes and fellow opener Henry McCullough (39) got Arnold away to a dominant start with an 89-run partnership for the first wicket.
Campbell Hancock then proved to be the destroyer with the ball for Arnold as the Redbacks held Kingower to 8-151 in reply.
Bowling first-change, Hancock bagged 5-28 from seven overs to spearhead the Redbacks' successful defence.
Kyle Simpson top-scored with 47 for Kingower, while David Rose was unbeaten on 32.
In Saturday's other round eight game Wedderburn defeated Boort-Yando by 88 runs.
Also sent in to bat, Wedderburn compiled 6-180.
Both Will Holt (52) and James Van de Wetering (50) scored half-centuries for Wedderburn.
Boort-Yando was bowled out for 92 in reply and remains winless.
Ladder - Kingower (28), Wedderburn (22), Arnold (14), Boort-Yando (0).
Next week - Boort-Yando v Arnold, Kingower v Wedderburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.