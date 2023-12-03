Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Rams upstage Crows to win first game of Emu Valley season

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated December 3 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley during his entertaining 37 off 20 balls against Spring Gully on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley during his entertaining 37 off 20 balls against Spring Gully on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

SEDGWICK has its first win of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season and Spring Gully its first defeat after the Rams upset the Crows on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.